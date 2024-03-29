This is a Buick GNX neon sign that measures in at an impressive 5 foot 11 inches wide by 2 foot 6 inches tall or 71″ wide by 30″ tall. Although it looks like an original unit from the 1980s it was actually built this year, and remains in essentially new condition.

The Buick GNX, or Grand National Experimental, was introduced in 1987 as a limited production run to mark the end of the rear-wheel-drive Regal. The GNX was developed by Buick in collaboration with McLaren Performance Technologies/ASC – the aim was to transform the already powerful Buick Grand National into something truly extraordinary.

Buick’s Grand National, introduced earlier in the 1980s, was a performance-oriented version of the Buick Regal that became a legend almost overnight, thanks primarily to its turbocharged 3.8 liter V6.

The GNX went several steps further in the performance stakes, it featured a host of performance upgrades including a larger Garrett AiResearch T-3 turbocharger, a more efficient intercooler, and a unique low-restriction exhaust system which, together, significantly increased horsepower and torque over the standard Grand National.

Officially, the GNX was rated at 276 bhp and 360 lb ft of torque, but these figures were widely considered to be understated. Real-world tests suggested the GNX was capable of achieving much more, rumored to be in the region of 300 bhp and 420 lb ft. The car also received suspension upgrades to better handle the improved performance.

The GNX was tested in-period and shown to be faster in the 1/4 mile than both the Ferrari F40 and the Porsche 930 (911 Turbo), with a time of 12.7 seconds at 113.1 mph.

The F40 and the 930 were two of the most famous supercars in production at the time, and so the fact that a production Buick was outpacing them on the drag strip was a source of significant national pride for many Americans. Just 547 examples of the GNX would be built, and today they’re among the most collectible American cars from the period.

The Buick GNX neon sign you see here carries the original logo of the car, and it’s made from hand-bent glass tubing over an acrylic face mounted on a metal frame. The “GN” is orange over black, and the “X” as well as the “Buick” are white over white.

The sign weighs in at 40 lbs in total, it’s powered by standard US 120 volt electrics, and it’s being offered on Bring a Trailer with at no reserve out of Franklin, Kentucky with a shipping box. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer