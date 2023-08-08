This is the Danner Mountain Light Cascade it’s one of the best-known American hiking boots ever made, having made its debut back in the 1970s. Today the boot is still made in Danner’s Portland, Oregon factory, though it now has some upgrades so it offers a more comfortable experience.

Each boot starts with a Vibram® Kletterlift outsole onto which a one-piece full-grain leather upper is added. This one-piece design was originally developed because it eliminates openings around the tongue area to help keep out debris, mud, and water – it also creates a simple finish with minimal seams which can cause chaffing.

Inside the boot you’ll find a leather lining that’s designed to further improve wearer comfort by creating a completely seamless mold around each foot. The upper is attached to the sole using stitchdown construction, this means the boots can be resoled when needed – so you don’t have to buy a whole new pair of boots.

The boots also have a Dri-Lex® liner, this is ideal for use in warm-to hot-conditions as its highly-breathable, it resists odor and mildew, and it provides excellent vapor transport to keep your feet cool. The Vibram® Kletterlift outsole has a heel made with a shock absorbing rubber that cushions the foot while still offering good wet and dry traction across a range of surfaces.

The boots come with a distinctive pair of red laces, when combined with the signature side profile of the boot it ensures that people will be able to identify them as Danners from 30 paces or more.

The boots measure in at 5 inches tall with a combined weight (per pair) of 62 oz. They have a fiberglass shank and they come with Danner’s signature 365 say warranty. Sizing ranges from 7 through to 13, every order comes with free returns if you need it, and there’s a size guide on the store page to allow you to get the right size first time out.

