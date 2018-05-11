The Pagnol P1 Moto Boot – The Quintessential Classic Modern Motorcycle Boot

The new Pagnol P1 Moto Boots were developed by the team at the renowned motorcycle (and automotive) gear manufacturer to be the ideal pair of motorcycle boots that you can wear both on and off the bike.
The designer behind the P1 Moto Boots is Paulo Rosas, he formerly worked at Alpinestars but left to create his own company, so he could just focus on designing and building one product at a time to ensure it was as close to perfect as he could get it.
Many motorcycle boots leave you hobbling if you need to walk any significant distance, the P1 Moto Boots avoid this thanks to a comfortable sole, and a supple pig leather lining to avoid blisters.
The boot’s outer is made from a thick, hard-wearing and long-lasting cow hide that was chosen for its excellent abrasion-resistance, there’s protection in the ankles, and it’s fitted with a replaceable Goodyear Welt sole. The two studs and rear zipper are both brass, and there’s an additional leather strip across the toes on both sides to avoid damage from thousands of upshifts.
Pagnol currently have pre-order pricing of $290 USD on the P1, once the pre-orders are full the price will go up to its MSRP of $325 USD. If you’d like to read more about the boots or order yours you can click the red button below to visit the official website.
Buy Here
Related Posts
This is 1 of just 468 Dodge Hemi Chargers that were built in 1966, a year remembered by fans of the Mopar Hemi engine for David Pearson’s popular first NASCAR Grand National championship win, piloting his Cotton Owens-prepared Dodge Charger. NASCAR had banned the 426 Hemi in 1965 under the guise of it not being…
Read More
The new Timex MK1 Aluminum Field Watch is perfect for those outdoor activities that might result in damage to your slightly more expensive wristwatches – no one in their right mind goes rock climbing in a Daytona. At just $69 USD each, the Timex won’t break the bank and it still offers an anodized aluminum…
Read More
A Short History of the BMW R60/6 The BMW R60/6 made its first appearance in 1974 as part of the all-new /6 family of motorcycles by the German manufacturer. These new models replaced the outgoing /5 motorcycles but shared many of their components – BMW was onto a good thing with their horizontally-opposed air-cooled engines, and…
Read More
These are Frank Sinatra’s original fingerprint records from his arrest on the 26th of November 1938 – he was charged with the crime of seduction. His alleged conviction was for engaging in sexual intercourse under promise of marriage with an unmarried woman of good repute. The fingerprint record lists Sinatra’s age, weight, height, hair and…
Read More
The Hohner Marine Band Harmonica was first released in 1896, and it’s changed very little in the hundred+ years since. Although it was initially used in European folk music, it was quickly picked up by American blues and early rock n’ roll musicians, and it became the de facto harmonica for both these burgeoning music…
Read More
The Hockliffe Overshirt by Ashley Watson is has removable CE approved D30 armor in the elbows and shoulders, with Dyneema® reinforcement in the arms – specifically to protect motorcyclists. D30 armor is soft to the touch, but it hardens on impact, making it very popular with snowboarders, skiers, motorcyclists, and others who need to be prepared…
Read More