This is the Kodiak Canvas Truck Tent, as the name suggests its a tent for your truck, turning the cargo bed into an actual bed, and keeping you up off the ground away from the critters and creepy crawlies.

In some respects, this tent is a modern version of those classic canvas covered wagons, also called whitetops or prairie schooners, that pioneers used in the old American West. They do the same job too, proving shelter from the rain and sun, and offering a warm place to sleep at night.

Kodiak Canvas was founded in 2006, initially with just a single design a cotton canvas tent with heavy-duty steel poles. This tent was developed because the founders were unhappy with the modern assortment of cheap polyester tents with breakage-prone poles, and they felt there must be other people like them out there.

It turns out they were right, and in the years since they started out they’ve grown to the point that their tents are now the best-selling canvas tents in America.

The company now sells dozens of different kinds of canvas tents, as well as cotton/canvas sleeping bags, sleeping swags, cabin tents, traditional wood burning tent stoves, camp furniture, and of course, the patented Kodiak Canvas Truck Tent.

The Kodiak Canvas Truck Tent

The Kodiak Canvas Truck Tent has an outer shell made from Hydra-Shield™ 100% cotton duck canvas that was chosen because it’s durable, watertight, and breathable. The sides of the tent use a unique clamp-on rail with an integrated, 3/4-inch, steel tube frame which makes it both tough, and easy to set up.

The tent has five windows in total, each with No-See-Um mesh in oder to keep the bugs on the other side. In the rear there is a cab access window, importantly this allows you to run power cords from the cab of the truck back into the tent to keep your devices charged.

High-quality YKK zippers are used throughout and the tent has a large D-shaped door for easy access, and to ensure plenty of natural light and ventilation gets in. There are two gear pockets inside the tent, a covered entry, and it has a 5 ft ceiling height.

Kodiak Canvas offers a lifetime limited warranty on all their tents, and the Truck Tent comes in two sizes – one for 5.5 to 6.8 ft cargo bed lengths, and another for 8 ft bed lengths. The tent retails for $499.99 USD, vastly less than a comparable rooftop tent, and it comes with a carry bag included.

