This is the Danner Bull Run 6″ Wedge Chelsea Boot, each one is made at the company’s factory in Portland, Oregon from full-grain, oiled leather, with stitchdown construction, and Danner’s lightweight Wedge outsole.

The Chelsea boot has long been favored by the moneyed class, in fact the design was created for Queen Victoria by her shoemaker Joseph Sparkes Hall. They became popular for use on country estates while horse riding, but they also became a staple of the blue collar classes – even today they can be seen on worksites in all shapes and sizes.

There are relatively few shoe designs in history that find themselves simultaneously popular at both ends of society, and in the middle too, and the Chelsea boot is undeniably one of them. Queen Victoria’s love for her Chelsea boots soon saw them become the must-have item for both men and women in Victorian-era England, but their simple construction and ease of use saw their popularity spread.

The fact that the boots have thick elastic on either side of the ankle to keep them firmly in place rather than the more traditional laces means that the Chelsea boot is much quicker to put on and take off, and perhaps some of its popularity has some from this single feature.

In the 1950s and 1960s the Chelsea boot would see a major resurgence in popularity in Britain and from there around the world. They were worn by everyone from The Rolling Stones to The Beatles, and as Beatlemania swept the United States, so did their fashion choices.

The Danner Bull Run 6″ Wedge Chelsea Boot

The Danner Bull Run 6″ Wedge Chelsea Boot is designed with inspiration taken not from the upper-class boots worn by British nobility, but by the working class Chelsea boots worn by the people on worksites and in factories.

As noted in the introduction, each pair of these boots is made by hand in Portland by American workers using a combination of traditional and modern techniques. The boots have a full-grain, oiled leather upper with modernized stitchdown construction, and a 503 fit for a casual feel.

Inside the boot you’ll find a mesh liner for more comfort and breathability, and a removable OrthoLite footbed, based on Danner’s original Airthotic instep cup. It has Danner’s lightweight Wedge outsole and the boots are electrical hazard certified for use on worksites.

Sizsing ranges from 7 through to 13 and the boots are being offered with free US shipping, a best price guarantee, and an MSRP of $230 USD.

