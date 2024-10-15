This is an original Phaser prop used by William Shatner as “Captain James T. Kirk” in the original Star Trek series from the late-1960s. It’s now being offered for sale with the auction estimate starting at $100,000 USD.

This Phaser is know as the “Finney” Phaser in the collecting community, due to the fact that it was also used by actor Richard Webb who played the character “Finney” in the season one episode “Court Marshall.”

Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry famously wanted to create a realistic phaser weapon for use in his series, as opposed to the cliche and somewhat comicbook-derived ray guns that had been commonly used in science fiction films and TV series up until that point in time.

Star Trek would air for the first time in 1966, over a decade before Star Wars, years before 2001: A Space Odyssey. Star Trek would establish many key elements that would become a mainstay of space-based sci-fi films, and it remains highly influential today.

The original Star Trek series enjoyed somewhat mixed success. While it was initially popular the ratings began to fall, and it was a challenge to keep it from being cancelled. Eventually it would be cancelled after three seasons and 79 episodes.

The series would then be put into broadcast syndication, airing in 150 domestic and 60 international markets into the 1970s. It would be these syndicated reruns that would skyrocket in popularity, and as a result the original cast and crew were reunited for a series of Star Trek motion pictures.

In the years since there have been countless new Star Trek TV series and films based in the same universe as the original, with the original characters often reprising their roles for cameo appearances. In the hearts of many fans the original series starring Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner will always be the best, and the collecting community pays high prices for original pieces of Star Trek memorabilia.

The Star Trek Phaser shown here is now being offered for sale in an online auction by Julien’s with a price guide of $100,000 – $200,000 USD. The bidding is currently sitting at $50,000 and the auction closes on the 9th of November.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual piece of science fiction history or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Julien’s