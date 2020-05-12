The New Origine Virgo Motorcycle Helmet – An Italian Modern Classic Enduro Design Reading time: about 2 minutes. Gear

This is the new-for-2020 Origine Virgo motorcycle helmet, it’s the latest addition to the retro full face motorcycle genre and I have a sneaking suspicion that it’s going to prove very popular with riders across Europe and around the world.

Origine Helmets is an Italian company based in Bergamo in Northern Italy near Milan, they pride themselves on their unique helmet designs and as a helmet maker based in the European Union, all of their lids are certified to the ECE 22.05 safety standard. It should be noted that this safety standard is also accepted in many other world regions.

The Origine Virgo helmet is offered in six colorways, all shown here, they include black, grey, blue, orange, yellow, and white. The Virgo design is built in two different shell sizes to ensure a good fit regardless of your head size, and helmet sizes range from XS to to XL.

The Virgo helmet line are all built using an industry standard fibreglass shell, inside you’ll find an impact absorbing EPS foam layer, and a removable and washable lining. The helmet is fastened with a double-D ring, it has a protective UV coating, and it has an internal ventilation system to keep you cool during warmer weather.

Each Virgo comes with a snap-on black peak visor, and the helmet features a large face port that will accomodate essentially all modern and retro goggle types. The large chin bar has ventilation ports, and there are twin circular ports on the top-rear of the helmet and twin vents on the rear neckline.

Helmets like this that feature classic design cues and are made with all modern materials (that meet modern safety standards) have proven to be one of the fastest growing segments of the motorcycle helmet industry in recent years. The design of the Origine Virgo is influenced by classic enduro and motocross helmets from the 1970s, a period in time that many still point to as an aesthetic peak in helmet design.

