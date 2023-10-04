This is an original Harley-Davidson pinball machine made by Bally in the United States in 1991. It’s designed for up to four players and it features prominent road, map, and Harley details throughout.

Bally Manufacturing was founded in 1932, the company started off producing pinball games. The company’s name, “Bally,” came from its first hit pinball game, “Ballyhoo.”

After World War II, Bally introduced new game mechanisms, brighter lights, and more intricate designs. During the 1960s and 1970s the company was a dominant player in the world of pinball, producing a slew of popular games that many collectors consider classics today.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Bally expanded its scope, entering the rapidly rising video game market. They achieved success with games like “Space Invaders” and “Pac-Man.” However, the core of their business was still rooted in pinball, and they kept producing pinball machines alongside their video game systems.

The video game boom of the early 1980s was followed by a sharp crash, and Bally, like many others in the industry, felt the effects. By the mid-1980s, Bally had diversified further, venturing into the health club and casino businesses. This move reflected the challenges faced by the pinball industry as video arcades began to wane in popularity.

By the late 1980s, Bally’s pinball division was spun off and merged with Williams, another behemoth of the pinball world. This merged entity was known as WMS Industries, and it produced pinball games under both the Bally and Williams labels.

In the 1990s, as home gaming consoles became more prevalent and arcades continued their decline, the pinball industry faced yet more challenges. Production of Bally-branded pinball machines eventually ceased in 1999.

If you’d like to read more about this Harley-Davidson pinball machine or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Bonhams. It’s due to roll across the auction block with them on the 8th of October with a price guide of €6,000– €8,000 or approximately $6,400 – $8,500 USD.

Images courtesy of Bonhams