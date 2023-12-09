This is the Mountain Belt from the team at Craft & Lore, each is made from Hermann Oak’s Old World Harness leather and comes with solid brass hardware – meaning it’ll last a lifetime if cared for.

Craft & Lore is an independent design and build workshop in North Idaho that’s largely focussed on making traditional American leather goods by hand. They use old world crafting methods and only the best quality raw materials to ensure that their products are heirloom quality.

Craft & Lore was founded by C. Nathaniel Von Lind, originally a web and graphic designer who bought an old set of tools from a man who made belts in the ’70s in order to make a sheath for his old German hunting knife.

Over the following years Nathaniel became an experienced leather worker, designing and making a broad array of gear with his own two hands and his collection of old leather working tools. Ultimately he decided to go full time and establish his own brand in 2012, which he called Craft & Lore, based out of the lake town of Coeur d’Alene on the west side of the Rocky Mountains.

In the 11 years since Craft & Lore has become well-known for their leather goods, they produce a line of wallets, belts, watch straps, passport wallets, notebooks, bags, camera straps, and more – all made by hand in the USA.

The Mountain Belt by Craft & Lore

The Mountain Belt by Craft & Lore is made from Hermann Oak’s Old World Harness Leather that’s sourced direct from their St. Louis tannery. It’s a 13 oz (.25″) thick American harness drum dyed leather designed to last for decades at a minimum – during production it’s stuffed in drums with heavy tallow for weatherproofing.

You can choose from either 1.5″ or 1.75″ belt width options depending on your preference, available colorways include Dark Brown and Russet, and the billet end of the belt has seven holes spaced by 1″ on hole center.

When ordering you can enter your waist size, preferred belt width, and whether you want antique brass or matte nickel hardware. The belts are each handmade in the United States and they cost $184 USD apiece.

Visit The Store