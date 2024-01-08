This is the new Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch, it’s a collaborative effort between American outfitting company Huckberry and America’s longest running (and most famous) watchmaker, Timex.

This watch is designed for daily use and as a result the price has been kept way down, it retails for just $375 USD. Despite this low cost it comes with a titanium case, a sapphire crystal, and an automatic mechanical movement – meaning it’ll never need a new battery.

Timex: A History Speedrun

The company that would become Timex was founded in 1845 in Connecticut, as the Waterbury Clock Company. The firm made a significant impact on the industry by making clocks affordable through mass production, this low-cost approach would define the company throughout its entire history.

In the 1880s, they revolutionized the watch industry by introducing the “dollar watch,” bringing personal timekeeping within the economic reach of the average American for the first time. Waterbury sold so many dollar watches that they became almost the smartphone of their time – an essential device carried by countless people across the country.

After World War II, the company, then known as the United States Time Corporation, launched the Timex brand in 1950. These watches were marketed for their affordability and toughness, a tradition that would continue to be a cornerstone of the brand. Timex gained widespread popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, especially with its memorable advertising slogan “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking.”

The 1980s saw Timex adapt to the digital revolution. They introduced digital watches, including the iconic Ironman Triathlon watch in 1986, which became an instant bestseller. In the following decades, Timex continued to innovate by integrating new technology into its watches, including the “Indiglo backlight” and GPS features.

In more recent years, Timex has developed a line of more classically-styled watches that often use automatic movements and feature designs that look vastly more costly than they actually are.

The Huckberry x Timex Field Watch

The Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch is the newest watch to carry the Timex logo, as mentioned above it’s a collaborative design between Huckberry and Timex, and it was designed as an everyday watch, or as a watch you wear when on outdoor adventures if you don’t want to risk damaging a more expensive timepiece.

Each of these watches starts out with a lightweight, bead-blasted titanium case. A Japanese automatic mechanical movement with a 44 hour power reserve is then fitted, think of this as being as reliable and easy to service as a Toyota Land Cruiser.

A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal is fitted up top and the watch has an exhibition caseback to show off the movement. The watch has a matte white dial with black markers for easy legibility, it uses ultra-bright C3 Swiss SuperLuminova, it has a screwdown crown, and it’s water resistant to 200 meters or 656 feet.

Each watch comes with two interchangeable TIDE nylon straps (blue and olive drab green) made from upcycled ocean-bound plastic, titanium pin buckles, and a hard carry case. The MSRP is $375 USD and Huckberry is selling it with free US shipping and free US returns.

