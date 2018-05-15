Icon – The Official Land Rover Book Reading time: about 1 minute. Books

Icon – The Official Land Rover Book is the marque’s own look back at what is arguably their most important model line – the Series and Defender vehicles that defined the company and helped define the very nature of modern 4x4s.

The book is made up of 10 chapters with over 200 pages covering the early Series I right through to the more mordern Defender series vehicles. It includes excerpts on the Camel Trophy, and the rally racing Bowler Defenders that have been built, as well as a foreword written by one of the best known of the Land Rover faithful – Richard Hammond.

