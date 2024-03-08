This is a Shelby Cobra 427 Chassis Instruction Manual, it was developed to accompany the Shelby Cobra 427 and provide instructions on maintenance procedures, parts numbers, wiring diagrams, and operating instructions.

The Shelby Cobra 427 was one of the quickest American sports cars of the 1960s thanks in no small part to its “side oiler” 7.0 liter (427 cubic inch) Ford FE V8 that was good for 425 bhp and 480 lb ft of torque. The car weighed in at approximately 2529 lbs or 1,147 kgs, giving it one of the best power-to-weight ratios in the world at the time.

The Shelby Cobra 427 was a direct descendant of the earlier Shelby Cobra 289, though truth be told the two cars didn’t have that many parts in common. The significant increase in engine power, size, and weight between the 289 cubic inch Ford V8 and the later 427 cubic inch Ford V8 required a whole new chassis to be developed from thicker steel main chassis tubes.

The new car also had new suspension with four wheel coil springs to replace the earlier transverse leaf spring arrangement, along with wider fenders to accommodate wider wheels and tires, and a larger radiator opening for a larger radiator offering more cooling capability.

The 427 Cobra debuted in 1965 though it came too late to qualify for homologation for the 1965 season, a shame as the car would likely have been a dominant force. Ultimately just 56 of the 100 planned cars were made, some in S/C or semi-competition specification, and others powered by the less-powerful but more street-friendly 428 cubic inch Ford V8.

The instruction manual you see here would have accompanied all of the original 427 Cobras, and today it’s a collectible that’ll be particularly valuable to 427 Cobra owners and enthusiasts.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here, it’s being offered for sale out of Shawnee Mission, Kansas on Bring a Trailer.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer