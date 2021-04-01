The New Icon 1000 Synthhawk – A 21st Century Motorcycle Jacket Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

This is the new-for-2021 Icon 1000 Synthhawk jacket, it was designed by the team at Icon to suit people who want the performance of leather without the added weight – and with much better ventilation.

For the abrasion protection the Synthhawk uses an proprietary Ax® Laredo synthetic chassis outer internally reinforced with 300D polyester in the elbows and shoulders for split protection.

For impact protection the jacket is fitted with removable armor including a D30® Viper 1 CE-certified back impact protector, and D30® LP1 CE-certified shoulder and elbow impact protectors.

The jacket is safety certified according to EN 17092-4:2020 Class A, and it’s weather-resistant to level WP1 – a good thing to know if you get caught out by the rain, a regular occurrence for the team at Icon who are based in Portland, Oregon.

Above Image: The jacket has removable D30® armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back, providing considerably improved impact protection.

The Synthhawk has been designed to work well in warmer weather too, it features zippered chest and back vents, and an unusual front main zipper than can be done up one of two ways – either closed normally or zipped into the AirFly™ center front mesh panel for full cooling.

The weather-resistant hood can be rolled and stowed internally when not needed, the jacket also has adjustable velcro cuffs and a waist drawcord allowing you to tailor your fit. Sizing ranges from S all the way up to 4XL and there’s a sizing chart on the site allowing you to get the fit right first time.

