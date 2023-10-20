This is the new Bunker Jacket from the team at Fuel Motorcycles. It’s designed to evoke the styling of early 20th century military and motorcycle jackets, while using modern materials throughout to ensure 21st century standards of safety.

Fuel Motorcycles was founded back in 2012 in Barcelona, Spain by a team of close-knit friends. They began by building a series of custom motorcycles that combined aesthetics with practical function, and quickly became a globally recognized brand in the custom motorcycle space.

A year later in 2013 the still-young company launched Scram Africa, a 2,500 km trip across the North African Sahara on vintage and custom motorcycles. Scram Africa became an annual event that has now been joined by hundreds of riders from around the world, some of whom have participated in a number of different iterations of the journey.

It was on these endurance rides that the team at Fuel began to realize that mainstream motorcycle gear simply wasn’t cutting it. Designs intended for urban motorcyclists were woefully unusable in the Sahara Desert.

As a result of this, they began designing, testing, and making their own gear. They now produce a range of jackets, boots, pants, gloves, and more – all aimed at riders who are just as likely to be crossing the Darien Gap as they are to be commuting to the office.

The new Bunker Jacket has a 3/4 length design, as noted further up it’s directly inspired by early 20th century waxed canvas military jackets that also became popular with early motorcyclists for the all-weather protection they offered.

This jacket is made from a modern waxed 40% polyamide, 60% cotton blend, and it has shoulder and elbow panels reinforced with 300D polyester for improved abrasion resistance. The front of the jacket is closed with a YKK zipper and there are hidden snap buttons in the weather resistant front flap.

Inside you’ll find a waterproof membrane between the outer fabric and lining, and zippered sleeve ventilation ports. The jacket comes with a second quilted jacket that’s designed to be used as an insulation layer, or as a jacket you can just wear on its own when the evening comes around and temperatures begin to drop.

On the front of the jacket you’ll find military-style pockets with snap buttons to ensure they stay closed when on the highway, and a waterproof chest pocket for important items like passports and wallets. The jacket comes with D3O Ghost CE-level 1 armor for shoulders, elbows, and back which is removable when not needed.

Fuel Motorcycles are offering the Bunker Jacket in sizes from S up to 3XL, and there’s a handy sizing chart on the store page to ensure you get the right fit first time. The jacket retails for €510.00 and worldwide shipping is offered.

