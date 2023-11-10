This is the new Danner Moto GTX boot, it was developed by Danner in collaboration with See See Motor Coffee Co. and Vahna, and it’s the company’s first purpose-built motorcycle boot.

The Moto GTX boots were developed from the outset to offer both motorcycle-specific safety features as well as a design that would make them comfortable to wear around town all day without making you hobble.

Charles Danner + Danner Boots

Danner Boots was founded by Charles Danner in 1932 during the difficult early years of the Great Depression with a focus on making boots that were both affordable and long-lasting. The company initially started in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, a town known for its logging industry.

The company moved to Portland, Oregon in 1957, to supply boots for with the region’s booming timber trade. This relocation was a significant milestone for the company, and it was followed by a significant period of growth.

Danner is still based in Portland today, and importantly, they still make many of their most popular boot lines locally in the United States – having resisted the industry trend of outsourcing jobs and thus not suffering the subsequent drop in quality that typically follows.

The Danner Moto GTX Boot

Despite their 90+ year history of boot making, Danner has never before made a motorcycle boot. That all changed a few days ago when they formally introduced the new Danner Moto GTX.

“We’re excited to bring back a true motorcycle design after all these years. Many of our customers already wear Danner while riding, so it’s great to be able to offer a durable boot that benefits riders and is made for the open road.” – Yoji Kaneda, Danner

The Moto GTX is a new blank slate design that comes in two primary versions – the brown version which has a black Vibram® Kletterlift outsole with Megagrip, and the black version which has an off-white Danner wedge outsole.

Both versions have an upper made from highly abrasion resistant 5.5 ounce leather with an extra layer of leather at the toe and a medial clutch guard for additional protection, and a 100% waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex (GTX) liner to ensure that your feet stay dry no matter what.

For additional safety the boots have D30® foam inside the collar for impact protection. This is a form of soft armor that hardens instantly on impact and it’s widely used in motorcycle gear, and in protective gear for skiers, snowboarders, and other extreme sports. Each pair of these boots are 100% made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, Oregon factory. They retail for $480 USD from Danner’s online store directly, and they come in sizes from 7 through to 14.

