This is the Stephen Chelsea Boot by Tricker’s, a shoemaker that was established back in 1829. They’ve also been King Charles’ go-to boot makers for over 34 years, since 1989.

For the uninitiated, the Chelsea boot is typically defined as an ankle-high boot made from leather (other materials can be used) with elastic gussets on each side in place of laces. The boots often have rugged rubber soles, stitch down construction, and a tab at the rear to assist with putting the boot on.

The Chelsea boot has its own connection to British royalty, the style was first designed by Queen Victoria’s shoemaker, J. Sparkes-Hall, in the mid-19th century. The boot’s initial purpose was for horseriding, and its key feature was the elastic side gusset, which made it easy to put on and take off. The patent for the design was officially secured in 1851.

Over 100 years later, the Chelsea boot gained widespread popularity in the mid-20th century, particularly in the mod scene in London. Its sleek, simple design and close fit made it an easy choice that complemented the slim-fitting outfits of the time.

The Beatles played a significant role in popularizing the Chelsea boot in the 1960s – they wore a variation with a higher heel and pointed toe, designed by Anello & Davide of London, which became known as the “Beatle Boot.”

The boot was also associated with the “Chelsea Set,” a group of young artists, film directors, and socialites living in the Chelsea area of London. Every generation seems to find its own subculture for the boot style, and it’s likely it’ll still be a popular a century from now.

The Stephen Chelsea Boot By Tricker’s

Each pair of Stephen Chelsea Boots are made by hand using traditional techniques in Northampton, England in Britain’s oldest shoe factory. The upper is made from full-grain leather and it has a full leather liner.

The boot has a leather upper sole with a Tricker’s Commando outer sole that’s designed for all-day comfort and grip in all weather types. The outer sole is attached to the boot with Goodyear welt construction, this means that should it wear all the way down you can have a new sole added by any skilled cobbler.

This version of the Stephen Chelsea Boot is made specifically for American outfitting company Huckberry, Tricker’s don’t even offer it on their own website, and sizing ranges from 8.5 up to 13. The boots come with free shipping, free returns, and a best price guarantee.

Visit The Store

Images courtesy of Huckberry + Tricker’s