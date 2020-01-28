Harvey Mushman T-Shirt – 25% Of Profits Operation Second Chance
Harvey Mushman was the pseudonym used by legendary Hollywood actor Steve McQueen when he entered motorcycle races in the ’60s and ’70s.
McQueen wanted to be treated just like any other competitor and receive no special treatment, he also wanted to avoid crowds of fans showing up so he could keep his mind on the race ahead, and he needed to keep the extent of his racing from the movie studios who would be less than impressed by having one of their A-list stars risking his life for dust and glory.
McQueen was a US Marine in the 1940s, he famously spent a lot of time in the brig for various disciplinary offences before famously redeeming himself by diving into ice cold water and helping to rescue five servicemen who had fallen into the Arctic Sea after their ship hit a sand bar.
McQueen was promoted to honor guard and was honorably discharged in 1950.
We will be donating 25% of the profit from these t-shirt sales to Operation Second Chance – a military charity that helps wounded, injured, and ill American veterans.
T-shirts are a wardrobe staple for many of us, instead of buying and wearing mass-produced sweatshop t-shirts we wanted to offer an alternative – 100% of all profits generated from these t-shirt sales goes directly to keeping Silodrome online.
Silodrome is an independent website with no corporate overlords, these sales will ensure that the site survives and thrives as we all roll further into the 21st century.
Each of these t-shirts is made from an exceptionally comfortable 60/40 blend of cotton and poly. The fabric is both combed and ringspun for a soft texture and a premium feel.
Warranty, Satisfaction & Returns
The talented team at Bonfire in Richmond, Virginia will be handling all printing, shipping, and returns. If you’re unhappy with your t-shirt, the team at Bonfire have industry leading customer support ready to fix any issues and solve any problems.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Redford is a quintessentially American design, a classic mid-20th century leather motorcycle jacket with the asymmetrical front zipper, a button down collar, and adjustable zipper-closed sleeves to accommodate motorcycle gloves. This style of jacket was made famous by Marlon Brando in the seminal 1953 outlaw bike film “The Wild One”. By the end of…
The Whiskey Will Do t-shirt by Bridge & Burn is one of their more popular designs, probably because it carries a simple message that we can all relate to. Bridge & Burn is a Portland, Oregon based company that makes all of their t-shirts in San Francisco before printing them locally in Portland. Company founder…
As the name implies, the new Bell Eliminator Carbon Helmet has a shell made from 6K carbon fiber, offering exceptional strength and a much lighter weight than traditional fiberglass shells. The Eliminator is one of the newer releases from Bell that appeared at the end of 2018, it has styling reminiscent of vintage auto racing…
This On Any Sunday cap by Iron & Resin is a celebration of the work of documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, the man behind Slippery When Wet, Surf Crazy, Surfing Hollow Days, The Endless Summer, and of course, On Any Sunday. Bruce was instrumental in getting entire generations of people into both motorcycles and surfing, and…
The Yenko Stinger was developed by Don Yenko, a former race car driver and worthy rival of his on-track nemesis – Carroll Shelby. Both men started out as racing drivers before moving into performance car production, Yenko did this before Shelby, starting his first performance garage in 1957. Despite this head start, Don wouldn’t release…
The Craft & Lore Port Wallet was developed to be a minimalist wallet you can carry everyday for the rest of your life. Each wallet is made from world-famous Horween Chromexcel leather using hand tools by the committed team behind Craft & Lore in their workshop in Coeur d’Alene, North Idaho. The triple-fold design of…