These are Sunski’s Estero sunglasses, they come in both Tortoise Amber and Olive Forest colorways and polarized CR-39 lenses that are as clear as glass, but lighter and more durable.

The frame shape of the Estero model series is directly inspired by classic military aviator sunglasses such as those made by American Optical, and more recently by Randolph USA.

Sunski was founded by Michael Charley and Tom Stewart, who initially sought funding through a Kickstarter campaign in 2012. The project was aimed at reviving forgotten vintage Australian sunglass designs, which Tom discovered while traveling around the island continent on a surf trip.

They were particularly inspired by the vibrant and colorful styles from the surf scene of the 1980s. From the outset, Sunski focused on creating sunglasses that were not only fashionable but also environmentally friendly.

They pioneered the use of recycled materials in their frames and developed a business model that supports environmental causes, donating a portion of their profits to various environmental organizations including 1% For the Planet.

The Sunski Estero Sunglasses

The Sunski Estero sunglasses are one of the company’s newer designs, they combine classic aviator styling with a full metal frame, stainless steel hinges, and sculpted nose pads for all day comfort.

As mentioned in the introduction, they come in both Tortoise Amber and Olive Forest colorways, and each pair is fitted with polarized CR-39 lenses offering 100% UVA/UVB/UV400 protection.

Unusually for a company that makes sunglasses, Sunski offers a lifetime warranty that covers all manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship during the lifetime of the product.

The Sunski Esteros have an MSRP of $98 USD and they’re currently being offered on Huckberry with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee.

