The New Fuel Greasy Jacket – An Armored Aramid + Denim Motorcycle Jacket

This is the new Fuel Greasy Jacket, it’s the latest release from Fuel Motorcycles – the Barcelona-based apparel, gear, and custom motorcycle workshop that also organise the annual Scram Africa ride across the Sahara desert.
The Greasy jacket is designed for both motorcycle and regular street use in the style of denim workwear from the early 20th century. Unlike its forebears this jacket is made from a woven combination of Aramid and cotton, giving it excellent abrasion and puncture resistance far higher than regular denim.
Aramid is a state-of-the-art man-made fibre used in aerospace and military applications including ballistic-rated body armor fabric, jet engine enclosures, flame-resistant clothing, and much more. These characteristics make the material perfect for use in motorcycle gear, and it’s rapidly becoming the de facto choice for many manufacturers, typically interwoven with cotton to keep it breathable and comfortable.
The Fuel Greasy Jacket has a primary chassis of 14 oz denim/Aramid and it has removable elbow, shoulder, and back armor for impact protection. There are three pockets on the front and pockets inside for safely carrying money and valuables, the waist is adjustable and it has a dropped back length to keep you covered up even when hunched down over the dials.
The front closure is by zipper however there are a row of snaps along the front flap to keep it securely closed and not flapping in the wind – the flap is designed to stop wind incursion through the closed zipper. The neck has a traditional motorcycle jacket collar with two snaps to keep it secure, and the sleeves have both zippers and snaps.
Fuel Motorcycles are offering the jacket in sizes range from S to XXL, they ship worldwide and they offer a free refunds and returns policy.
