This is the Outin Nano, it’s an award-winning portable espresso machine that works with either ground coffee or coffee pods. It has a built-in heating element and a 20 bar compressor, allowing it to turn out high-quality hot espresso in seconds.

We’ve covered a number of portable coffee makers over the years and each have their own positives and negatives. It does seem clear that this device makes the best traditional espresso, so if you’re an espresso (or ristretto) drinker rather than say, a cold brew, French Press, or cappuccino person, then the Outin Nano is likely the machine for you.

Outin was founded in Denver, Colorado in 2021 in order to put a new portable espresso maker into production. There have been many other portable espresso makers over the years, but few have quite nailed the difficult task of making a genuinely good espresso in the field.

The difficulty lies in the fact that you need two things to make good espresso, with the obvious exception of high-quality, freshly ground coffee. For espresso you need hot water and high pressure, the water is forced through the compacted coffee grounds, and it extracts caffeine, acids, oils, and aromatic compounds – in other words, espresso.

Portable espresso makers can have difficulty producing adequate pressure, and many of them don’t heat the water at all, so you need a portable kettle or some other way of boiling water.

The Outin Nano takes care of both of these things, heating the water in 200 seconds and then dispensing it through the coffee at 20 bar of pressure as mentioned higher up.

Coffee pods provide many with a way of enjoying espresso at home, and so the Outin Nano also accepts these, or you can just scoop in the ground coffee of your choice before closing it up and hitting the go button. The Nano can produce up to five espressos using the internal lithium-ion battery and cold water, or 200+ espressos if you fill it with hot water first.

The Outin Nano is available on the official Outin Amazon now with worldwide shipping, it retails for $149.99 USD, and it comes in your choice of Forest Green, Fuchsia Pink, Pearl White, Space Gray, and Teal. If you’d like to read more or order your own you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Outin