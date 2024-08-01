This Porsche coffee table was designed as a showcase for a collection of 45 1:43 scale Porsche road and race cars dating from the 1950s through to the 2000s, all housed under a tempered glass tabletop.

The table is relatively large, measuring in at almost 5 feet (59 inches) long and 31 inches wide. It has two red Porsche logos on the opposing sides of the inner white walls, and two illuminated red Porsche logos on the outer sides.

The first production car built by Porsche was the Porsche 356 which first appeared in 1948. There is some contention about exactly which car was the first Porsche as Ferdinand Porsche had founded the company Dr. Ing. h. c. F. Porsche GmbH in 1931 and developed a cast array of different vehicles, from the Volkswagen Beetle to the Kübelwagen and Schwimmwagen.

The Porsche 356 was the first to carry the Porsche badge, and it is inarguably the car that laid out the foundational DNA of the company. This model would be followed by the likes of the Porsche 550 Spyder, the Porsche 911, the 904, 906, 907, 908, and perhaps most importantly in the world of racing, the 917.

Many of Porsche’s most important models are displayed in this coffee table, they’re each parked in their own colored rectangle laid out in a radial-like pattern from the center. The models are all screwed down to the table surface, so that if the table is moved or bumped the cars don’t all get knocked out of place.

The table weighs in at approximately 60 lbs, or roughly 27 kgs, and it has built-in 120 volt wiring to power the illuminated external Porsche logos on each side. The four legs have adjustable leveling feet to help keep it from wobbling, and the legs can be quickly removed for transport when required.

This Porsche coffee table is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Napa, California with no reserve. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer