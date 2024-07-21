This is the Cowboy Bedroll from Ellis Canvas Tents, each is handmade in Colorado by Dave Ellis and his team, and it has risen to become the most highly regarded classic cowboy-style bedroll in the United States.

Ellis Canvas Tents was founded by Dave Ellis over 30 years ago with a single goal in mind, to create the best canvas tents in the world. Dave designed a series of canvas tents that incorporated subtle modern upgrades with classic canvas construction, and they quickly became best-sellers.

Above Video: This is the introductory video from Ellis Canvas Tents about the Cowboy Bedroll. The video is two and a half minutes long, and it shows you all the key features.

The Cowboy Bedroll was designed from the outset to have dual uses – it can be set up on the ground by itself and work as a bed and simple rain shelter, or it can be set up inside a tent and work as a comfortable all-in-one camp bed.

Cowboys have been using canvas bedrolls since time immemorial, in fact the concept of the canvas bedroll pre-dates the American cowboy by centuries, with soldiers having used various kinds of simple canvas bedrolls for eons.

The Ellis Cowboy Bedroll is offered in two key versions, the 34″ and 46″, each can be ordered either with or without a high-density 3” foam mattress pad. The canvas used is a rugged and durable 12.6 oz mineral-dyed Sunforger army duck designed to be heavy duty, and military grade.

The main body of the bedroll is a box-shaped 34″ W x 9″ H x 84” L (or 46” W x 9” H x 84” L) with a full zip-enclosure and a vented headboard. It’s designed so that your mattress, sleeping bag, pillows, clothes, and toothbrush can all be rolled up inside, and it can be buckled into a roll that can then be carried on the back of your horse or motorcycle, or in the back of your pickup truck or 4×4.

The bedroll is highly water-resistant, and it includes a built-in head flap which can be folded over the head/chest area of the occupant to create a breathable, water-resistant cover to keep the rain or snow off when you’re sleeping in the outdoors without a tent.

As noted above, each Ellis Cowboy Bedroll is handmade in Durango, Colorado and it’s been this way since the first version of the bedroll design debuted decades ago. The design has been incrementally upgraded over time, and the version now in production is the best and most refined yet.

Dave Ellis guarantees all of his products for life against manufacturing defects, this doesn’t include normal wear and tear of course, and they will repair or replace your bedroll at their discretion. The bedroll costs $565 USD, and at the time of writing there are just 7 left in stock.

