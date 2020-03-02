The Block Party Tee By Silodrome – 100% Made In The USA Reading time: about 1 minute. American

Clothing

Gear

The Block Party Tee

This is the new Silodrome Block Party Tee – each one is screenprinted in Richmond, Virginia onto a high-quality, 100% cotton American Apparel t-shirt.

Block parties are a legendary neighbourhood tradition across America, they’re truly egalitarian events that combine people from all walks of life with boomboxes, beer, and street food.

This t-shirt features our own take on a block party, with three V8 engine blocks surrounding a classic ’80s-style cassette boombox. It’s available in five colors and seven sizes ranging from XS through to 3XL.

About The T-Shirt

T-shirts are a wardrobe staple for many of us, instead of buying and wearing mass-produced sweatshop t-shirts we wanted to offer an alternative – 100% of all profits generated from these t-shirt sales goes directly to keeping Silodrome online.

Silodrome is an independent website with no corporate overlords, these sales will ensure that the site survives and thrives as we all roll further into the 21st century.

Each of these t-shirts is made from 100% cotton in the United States by American Apparel, they make an ideal top layer in the summer and due to the cotton construction they’re also great as a base layer in the winter.

Warranty, Satisfaction & Returns

The talented team at Bonfire in Richmond, Virginia will be handling all printing, shipping, and returns. If you’re unhappy with your t-shirt, the team at Bonfire have industry leading customer support ready to fix any issues and solve any problems.

