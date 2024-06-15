This is the Huckberry X GoRuck GR2 40 Liter Slick Backpack, each is made in the USA as a tough, military-grade pack that also meets TSA carry-on size requirements.

The Huckberry X GoRuck GR2 has a “bombproof” laptop compartment that protects computers up to and over 17″, extra padded shoulder straps for heavier loads, four rows of MOLLE webbing for accessories, and they’re made from highly water-resistant materials.

GoRuck was founded in 2008 by Jason and Emily McCarthy when James was in the US Special Forces, and Emily was in the CIA.

At first they didn’t have a business plan or much in the way of funding, but they dedicated themselves to designing and making a backpack with what they call “life or death quality standards” that would be perfectly suited for use anywhere from Baghdad to New York City.

In the years since, GoRuck has become one of the preeminent backpack companies in the United States, they also organize GoRuck events which are rucking-based fitness and endurance events led by current and former Special Forces combat veterans. These events are now held in many cities and towns across the country, and they’ve become a popular alternative to more traditional workouts for many.

The Huckberry X GoRuck GR2

The backpack, or rucksack, you see here is the Huckberry X GoRuck GR2 Slick Backpack, it’s a collaborative effort between GoRuck and the outfitters over at Huckberry with a 40 liter capacity.

It has the same tough construction as the standard GR2, but it’s been simplified to give it a more refined aesthetic. This is to ensure a more minimal look, which helps you keep a low profile when you’re traveling through less safe regions and parts of the world.

The bag is made from military-grade, highly water-resistant 1000D Cordura and it has a bottom panel made from water and abrasion resistant ballistic nylon. Each one comes with a removable, hard plastic frame sheet allows you to carry more weight comfortably when you need to, and it opens flat, making it easier to pack and organize.

Each one is made in the USA and retails for $425 USD and it comes with the GoRuck “Scars Lifetime Guarantee.” This means that if there’s a defect in their workmanship or materials, or if you actually manage to wear it out, they will will fix or replace your item (at their discretion), free of charge.

