Belstaff Resolve Boots – Comfortable Reinforced Motorcycle Boots

The new Belstaff Resolve Boots were developed by the team at the storied 95 year old British motorcycle apparel company specifically for people who want a safe motorcycle boot that they can also wear while walking around town – without hobbling.
Each pair is made from thick 1.8mm to 2.0mm full-grain leather for maximum abrasion resistance and a long life, they have a rubber sole and a breathable waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry even when you get caught in the rain.
Motorcycle specific ankle protection is fitted, along with toe and heel reinforcements, and there’s a leather shifter pad across the forefoot of both boots. Traditional laces feed through metal eyelets all the way to the top of each boot, and there’s a leather pull tab at the back to make it easier to pull the boots on.
Belstaff were one of the first companies in the world to make gear specifically for motorcyclists, mostly practical waterproof garments in the form of waxed cotton canvas jackets – an essential piece of gear for riders living in the British Isles.
Belstaff became the first company in the world to use Egyptian waxed cotton to create breathable yet waterproof clothing, and they would become a favourite of prolific Brough Superior owner and globally renowned military man T.E. Lawrence, otherwise known as Lawrence of Arabia.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The new Icon 1000 Varial Boots are an EN 13634:2015 certified motorcycle boot designed to work as regular streetwear when you’re not on the bike, without leaving you hobbling around like C-3PO. The team at Icon wanted to ensure that the Varial would avoid looking like normal motorcycle boots so the development process started with a blank slate….
It isn’t every day you get the chance to buy Sir Paul McCartney’s original Mini Cooper S. The Harold Radford & Co Mini Cooper S Radford was famous for impeccable coachbuilt Bentleys, typically for country gentlemen, in either shooting brake or estate wagon configuration with acres of walnut, leather, and plush carpeting. It caused quite…
Written by Jon Branch The Land Rover, like the original Volkswagen, has been a car that defied the norms of automotive marketing. The motor industry has been in a mindset of wanting to constantly create a new model, sometimes every year, and lots of variations on that model, seeming to think that people are constantly…
The Land Rover Series 3 – Introduction The Land Rover Series 3 was introduced in 1971 and was pretty much a “face-lifted” version of the Series 2 and 2a. Most parts are interchangeable between the 2a and the 3. The Series 3 (commonly referred to as the Series III) featured a few mechanical improvements over…
To say that the Greeves Challenger, and all Greeves motorcycles, were ahead of their time is to significantly understate the remarkable foresight of Bert Greeves and his lightweight two-stroke off-road racing motorcycles. Bert developed the first examples of his scrambles and trials machines in 1952, almost 20 years before lightweight two-stroke motorcycles would rise to…