Documentary: Ayrton Senna “The Road To Phoenix” – Inside The McLaren Formula 1 Team in 1991

The Road To Phoenix is an almost hour long documentary that offers a fascinating look inside the McLaren Formula 1 Team, their allies at Honda, and the life of Ayrton Senna.
The title of the film is a reference to the first race of the 1991 Formula 1 season on a street circuit in Phoenix, Arizona. It would be the final race on this track and the last race in the United States until the year 2000.
1991 would be the third and final time that Senna would win the Driver’s Championship, he would be tragically killed three years later while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix for the Williams F1 Team.
Interestingly, 1991 would be the last time a car with a manual transmission or a V12-engine would win the Constructors Championship – with the McLaren MP4/6 driven by Senna and Gerhard Berger.
It’s always intriguing to get a look inside a Formula 1 team like this, and to see men like Senna walking around the engineering department and the garage at various race tracks chatting to other team members and being very much at home.
Even for those uninterested in Formula 1 history this documentary is worth a watch just to hear the V12 running at full steam, it’s hard not to be a little nostalgic for the days when the sound of an F1 car would send chills down your spine.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
“Scramble” is a 1981 film about British motocross by talented amateur filmmaker Syd Pearman. The film offers a fantastic look into the world of weekend warrior motocross riders, including a personal favorite who arrives with his Suzuki loaded on its side in the back of his hatchback. There’s a good amount of racing footage despite…
This beautifully detailed Ayrton Senna sculpture is a life-size piece by celebrated artist Paul Oz, it’s comprised of 160 kilograms of raw bronze, and it carries the not-insignificant price tag of £199,000 (approximately $256,000 USD). In 1993 Senna said “If you take away Eau Rouge, you take away the reason why I do this”, for…
The Reassembler is a series by former Top Gear and current Grand Tour host James May. If you’re anything like me, James May is your favorite of the three motoring Beatles, and this series is the pure, distilled essence of May. There are currently two seasons available to watch for free on YouTube, with each episode…
If you’ve ever wanted to spend a lap aboard a superbike at the Isle of Man TT with no risk of putting yourself through a stone wall, this short film series is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. It was produced by the official Isle of Man TT folks, who’ve taken a full race-speed lap…
Drag-U-La is a fully-operational drag car designed by Tom Daniel and built by George Barris and his team in 1964. It was restored in more recent years to fulfill the wish of Al Lewis (Grandpa Munster), who wanted to see the car one last time before he passed away. The restoration was completed in time, and…
First Time Out is a short film from 1967 showing an early performance of the Ford Cosworth DFV engine, an engine that would go on to become one of the most successful in the history of Formula 1 racing. The first car fitted with the DFV (Double Four Valve) V8 was the Lotus 49, the…