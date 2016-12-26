Omega Speedmaster Professional “Moonwatch”

The new Roland Sands Stoddard Shirt is a DuPont™ Kevlar® lined flannel with a YKK zip-up front as well as pockets for the full Roland Sands Armor Kit. Roland Sands is based in California so it makes a lot of sense that they would want to develop a shirt that offers near jacket-levels of protection….
Read More
The OMP Le Mans Race Suit was developed to look very similar to the suits worn by the big names in Formula One and Le Mans in the 1960s, whilst incorporating all the safety advancements that have been made in the intervening decades. OMP have built the Le Mans as a 3 layer suit with…
Read More
The Legends of Speed series of collectible pins celebrate some of the most important and iconic names in the history of motorcycling – Rollie Free, “King” Kenny Roberts, Dick Mann, and Malcolm Smith. Each pin is made from black dye zinc alloy with a hard enamel fill, they measure in at 45mm x 30mm x…
Read More
Sinn Spezialuhren GmbH started out in 1961 as a manufacturer of high-precision aircraft chronographs and instruments, it wasn’t long before they ventured into wristwatch manufacturing and today the company enjoys a good reputation and they ship a small but steady volume of chronographs each year. The Sinn 6099 Chronograph has an automatic movement with 26 bearing…
Read More
The Unit P2 Skateboard Table has a top made from a 49″ bamboo longboard deck, and hardwood legs with floor-safe pivoting feet. It’s designed to fit in hallways or rooms where space is at a premium, and standard office or dining chairs fit under it easily – making it an ideal micro office. Unit P2 is…
Read More
Roland Sands Design is a company that has a slight edge on much of its competition due to the fact that its founder is a former professional motorcycle racer. After retiring from racing, Roland Sands began developing gear specifically for motorcyclists that was designed by himself and other riders. The Ace Gloves are a new…
Read More