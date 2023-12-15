This is the Lego® Ghostbusters™ Ecto-1, it’s the largest and most detailed Ecto-1 model ever offered by Lego, consisting of 2,352 pieces and measuring in at 19 inches (47 cm) long when complete.

The Ecto-1 became one of the most enduring and memorable non-human characters from the Ghostbusters series, a remarkable feat given the wide array of unhinged ethereal beings that appeared in the four films.

Above Video: This is the original trailer for Ghostbusters (1984), the Ecto-1 makes a prominent appearance and it was one of the most memorable non-human characters in the film.

As any self-respecting Ghostbusters aficionado will tell you, Ecto-1 was based on a 1959 Cadillac professional chassis, built by the Miller-Meteor company as an ambulance/hearse combination. In Ghostbusters lore it was bought in a dilapidated state by Dr. Ray Stantz (played by Dan Aykroyd) for $4,800 USD after he mortgaged his mother’s house to buy the Firehouse.

Stantz was able to repair the Cadillac, getting it back on the road, and equipping it with its broad range of Ghostbuster’s specific modifications. Named Ecto-1 (also known as the Ectomobile), the Cadillac was ideal for the Ghostbusters as it could accommodate all of them, plus their Proton Packs, traps, and other equipment.

This Lego version of Ecto-1 is a comprehensive model intended for people who are 18 years of age or older due to its complexity. The kit includes the car as well as the fully-stocked roofrack, a mobile ghost trap, the “gunner” seat, a side ladder, and more.

As noted above it consists of 2,352 individual pieces and once complete it measures in at 10″ (23cm) high, 7″ (17cm) wide, and 19″ (47cm) long. The amount of time the model takes to complete will vary from person to person of course, but it’s probably safe to say that you could look at it as a weekend project so long as you have plenty of coffee and snacks on hand.

The Lego Ghostbusters Ecto-1 comes with an illustrated step-by-step guide to building the model, a coffee table-style instruction book that also includes design details and the story of Ecto-1, from its creation in 1984 to the modern day. The kit retails for $239.99 USD and once it’s been assembled it makes a great permanent display piece.

Images courtesy of Lego®