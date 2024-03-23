This is a wine stand that can accommodate two bottles, one in each of the intakes. It’s designed to look like the distinctive front end of the 1961 Ferrari 156 “Sharknose” Formula 1 car and it stands upright on a prancing-horse-shaped base.

The Ferrari 156 F1 was developed to meet the then-new F1 regulations that reduced engine capacity from 2.5 liters down to 1.5. The car was initially powered by the Dino V6, an engine that had been co-developed by Enzo Ferrari’s son Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari before his untimely death from muscular dystrophy at the age of just 24.

Above Video: This is the original BBC highlight reel of the 1961 Monaco Grand Prix. It shows scenes from the race including ample footage of the Ferrari 156 F1 in action.

The Ferrari 156 “Sharknose” would prove to be one of the most successful Ferrari’s of its time, winning the Constructors’ Championship in both 1961 and 1964, as well as the Drivers’ Championship in 1961 with Phil Hill taking the honors.

The list of drivers who piloted the 156 at various times reads like a who’s who list of the top drivers in the world in the 1960s, including Phil Hill, Wolfgang von Trips, Richie Ginther, John Surtees, Willy Mairesse, Giancarlo Baghetti, Ricardo Rodríguez, Lorenzo Bandini, and Ludovico Scarfiotti.

Ferrari’s official policy at the time was to scrap all original cars after their retirement from racing, this means that not a single example of the Ferrari 156 F1 now exists. A handful of faithful replicas have been built however, and the car remains one of the most distinctive of its era.

The Ferrari 156 F1 “Sharknose”-style wine stand you see in this article is said to have been made at some point in the 1990s as a vertical display piece. It’s made from aluminum and finished in red with a white racing number “4,” and a black steel base.

More recently the “nostrils” were converted into individual wine coolers, able to take a single bottle each and keep it cool as it’s consumed. It will make a great conversation piece for any Ferrari or classic Formula 1 fan and it’s now being offered for sale out of Napa, California on Bring a Trailer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer