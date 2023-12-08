This coffee table was made using a supercharged V8 Mercedes-Benz AMG engine, specifically the Mercedes-Benz M113 from the late-1990s into the 2000s. Versions of the M113 powered everything from the CLK 55 AMG F1 safety car to the SLR McLaren Stirling Moss.

This engine has been given a makeover to add Mercedes-Benz Petronas Formula One team livery, with a teal-finished supercharger, intake plenum, and valve cover trim plates.

The Mercedes-Benz M113 engine was developed in the late-1990s and it shares many design cues with the earlier M112 V6. The M113 has an engine block made of cast aluminum/silicon (Alusil), with cast aluminum cylinder heads with a single overhead cam and two spark plugs per cylinder.

Interestingly, the M113 had three-valves per cylinder, two inlet and a single exhaust. The engine also has sequential fuel injection, fracture-split forged steel connecting rods, a one-piece cast camshaft, a magnesium intake manifold, and iron-coated piston skirts.

The engine was offered in three key displacements, the E43 with 4.3 liters, the E50 with 5.0 liters, and the E55 with 5.4 liters. Power varied considerably depending on final configuration, ranging from 279 all the way up to 641 bhp, with torque of between 295 to 605 lb ft.

The E55 ML, also known as the M113 Kompressor was a supercharged, twin-intercooled version of the 5.4 liter (5,439cc) M113. Some purists consider this to be the last of the great Kompressor engines used by Mercedes-AMG, with the exception of the M155, a version of the M113 developed for the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren series.

The engine you see here is one of these E55 ML M113s, as you can see it still has the supercharger fitted. It’s been converted into a coffee table with a square glass top that has a central cutout to allow the intake manifold to rise above the surface.

The table measures in at approximately 36” long, 35” wide, and 25″ tall, and the glass top is mounted to the engine with custom brackets and four metal posts. The table rolls on four caster wheels, and it comes with the intake plenum, supercharger, exhaust headers, block and heads all in place.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Napa, California on Bring a Trailer and it comes with its own shipping crate for easy transport. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer