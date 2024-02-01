This is a 1:3rd scale Tyrrell P34 remote control car that was handbuilt in the Netherlands. It’s powered by a Bouland Motors 76cc methanol V8 which sends power to the rear wheels, and it’s controlled by a Flysky FS-i6 remote-control console.

The Tyrrell P34 is one of the most recognizable Formula 1 cars of its era, it was designed by Derek Gardner, Tyrrell’s Chief Designer, and against the odds it proved competitive – taking 14 podium places in 30 races, 1 win, 1 pole position, and 3 fastest laps.

The unusual six-wheeled design of the Tyrrell P34 was largely due to the aerodynamic benefits it provided. It reduced the frontal area of the car, improved the function of the front wing, and reduced turbulence reaching the rear wing which in turn improved downforce with no additional drag.

When the car was first unveiled at the Heathrow Hotel in late 1975 many believed it was some sort of prank, and that the real car would be a standard four-wheeled design. This wasn’t true of course, but it wasn’t until the P34 rolled onto the grid at the 1976 Spanish Grand Prix that it became completely clear that the car was real, and that Tyrrell was serious about it.

The team’s drivers Jody Scheckter and Patrick Depailler both managed good results with the car, however they each had very different feelings about it. Depailler seemed to like the way it handled while Scheckter remained unimpressed. Funnily enough it would be Scheckter who would take the car’s maiden and only win at the 1976 Swedish Grand Prix, with Depailler coming in second.

Though the P34 showed promise the lack of tire development from supplier Goodyear, and the significant development that the front end required to be competitive saw the model retired after the 1977 season.

The 1:3rd Scale Tyrrell P34 R/C Car Shown Here

This hefty 1:3rd scale R/C model of the Tyrrell P34 is said to have been handbuilt by a skilled enthusiast in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. The most impressive element of the build is the mid-mounted 76cc V8, an engine developed by Bouland Motors as a 1:3 scale replica of the original 3.0 liter Cosworth DFV V8.

The engine has eight carburetors and it sends power to the rear wheels via a transaxle equipped and a centrifugal clutch. Inside the engine you’ll find billet connecting rods and pistons, and it runs on methanol with a 6% oil mixture.

The car has independent six-wheel suspension with adjustable coilovers just like the original, with disc brakes, dual exhausts, a roll hoop, and a Jody Scheckter figurine.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Chula Vista, California. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Bring a Trailer, it’s being offered with no reserve.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer