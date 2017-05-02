BrakeFree: Smart Brake Light for Motorcyclists

BrakeFree is a new invention, designed to give motorcyclists a prominent brake light right in he line of sight of other road users – particularly those with a higher eye-line, like SUV, bus, and truck drivers.
Thanks to high-strength neodymium magnets, the BrakeFree can be attached to any standard motorcycle helmet, then detached in less than a second. It requires no wires or plugs, instead is uses high-precision internal accelerometers to determine when you’re braking, engine braking, or emergency braking, and illuminates appropriately.
The BrakeFree contains 100 red LEDs, and offers an 8 hour run time on a full charge. Recharging is achieved via a Micro USB port, which many of you will already use for GPS units, phones, etc etc.
BrakeFree is currently being crowd funded on IndieGoGo, and has surpassed 200% of its funding goal with a few days left to go, so this is a good chance to get in early and buy one below its eventual MSRP.
Buy Here
Via Bless This Stuff
Related Posts
The new Suus 3066 Road Denim Motorcycle Jeans are made from 14oz ARMALITH UHMWPE (ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene) denim that’s both incredibly abrasion resistant, and breathable. UHMWPE materials are highly resistant to rubbing, tearing, and penetrating objects, and they have a higher level of mechanical resistance than either Kevlar or Cordura. The material is now being used…
Read More
The new Spidi X-Nashville Boots were designed to look like the footwear used by cafe racers, chopper riders, and desert racers in the ’60s and ’70s – with all the additional protection you’d want from a product coming out of a company like Spidi. The leather upper is water-repellent and 1.4mm thick, the rear leather…
Read More
The new Mason Kevlar Armoured Moto Jeans are a recent collaboration from Suus and Richa – directed at the under-served female sector of the motorcycle world. Each pair is made from classic denim with 6% spandex for stretch, for abrasion protection they have Dupont™ Kevlar® Aranium® reinforcements in the hips, seat, the side of legs,…
Read More
There aren’t many who’ll disagree with me when I say that the Volvo P1800 is one of the most beautiful cars of all time. Its 1950s jet-age styling and fascinating history have made it a favourite with enthusiasts for decades, and surprisingly they’re still in almost-affordable territory. The P1800 project began in the late 1950s,…
Read More
The Monoposto Chronograph is an automatic watch by Autodromo designed as an homage to the dials used on the single-seater racing cars of time gone by – “monoposto” is Italian for “single seat”. Before electronic engine management systems became commonplace, it was normal practice for worried mechanics to paint a red line on the tachometer…
Read More
VELDT is a helmet company based in one of the motorcycling world’s most hallowed places – the Isle of Man. The helmets are made from carbon fibre sourced from Japan, and each helmet is baked in an autoclave for 6 hours to harden the shell. The current collection of VELDT helmets is built to both…
Read More