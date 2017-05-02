BrakeFree: Smart Brake Light for Motorcyclists Reading time: about 1 minute. Design

BrakeFree is a new invention, designed to give motorcyclists a prominent brake light right in he line of sight of other road users – particularly those with a higher eye-line, like SUV, bus, and truck drivers.

Thanks to high-strength neodymium magnets, the BrakeFree can be attached to any standard motorcycle helmet, then detached in less than a second. It requires no wires or plugs, instead is uses high-precision internal accelerometers to determine when you’re braking, engine braking, or emergency braking, and illuminates appropriately.

The BrakeFree contains 100 red LEDs, and offers an 8 hour run time on a full charge. Recharging is achieved via a Micro USB port, which many of you will already use for GPS units, phones, etc etc.

BrakeFree is currently being crowd funded on IndieGoGo, and has surpassed 200% of its funding goal with a few days left to go, so this is a good chance to get in early and buy one below its eventual MSRP.

