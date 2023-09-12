This is the Serica GMT Chronometer, it’s a modern take on one of the most popular watch designs in the world – the GMT.

The GMT watch style is defined by the fact that it has a fourth hand that functions as an additional hour hand. This fourth hand can be set individually, it then works in conjunction with the rotatable bezel that has either 12 or 24 hour markings. This give you a simple dual-timezone function using a single watch face.

The first purpose-built GMT watch was the Glycine Airman, which first appeared in 1953. It was followed shortly thereafter by the Rolex GMT Master, which is now by far the most famous GMT model family in the world.

Serica Watches

Serica was founded in 2019 by Jérôme Burgert and Gabriel Vachette, they explain that their goal was to return to the golden age of watchmaking, creating an all-new line of watches with timeless designs that would remain affordable.

Their first design was the Serica Field Watch, named W.W.W. for “Wrist Watch Waterproof.” The minimalist Serica design has 10 bar water-resistance and it has a mineral glass, a stainless steel case, and a hand-wound mechanical movement.

The company then released an updated version of the W.W.W. a year later in 2020, now with water-resistance to 20 bar and a number of smaller changes. In 2021 they released a Diving Chronometer, and less than a year ago in 2022 they debuted their GMT Chronometer.

The Serica GMT Chronometer

The Serica GMT Chronometer, Reference 8315, is powered by the Soprod Caliber C125 automatic GMT movement. It’s a Swiss-made movement with 25 jewels and a power reserve of 40 hours that is COSC (Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres) certified.

The watch has a stainless steel 316L case with a 39mm diameter, a double-dome sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating, and it uses Swiss Super-Luminova C3 lume on the hands and markers.

The bezel is finished in white and black, the white symbolizing the day and the black the night, it’s 360º rotatable so you can adjust it for your second timezone and then see at a glance if its day or night.

The Serica GMT Chronometer sells for €1,575 if you’re outside the EU or €1,890 if you’re in the EU to to VAT. That works out to approximately $1,690 and $2,028 USD respectively. Watches can be returned within 14 days and each watch comes with a two year warranty.

