This is the Redverz Atacama Expedition Motorcycle Tent in its newest colorway – a light ivory that was developed for use in warmer climates due to its ability to reflect heat and keep the occupants cooler.

The Redverz Atacama has become a mainstay of the adventure motorcycle world as it allows space for two-three people and a fully loaded motorcycle, as well as an additional alcove for gear and equipment.

The idea of bringing your motorcycle into the tent with you may seem like overkill, however theft of gear from campsites is disappointingly common and the Redverz Atacama offers a way to mitigate opportunistic thievery to a significant degree.

Redverz Gear was founded by Kevin Muggleton, a globe trotting National Geographic photographer and videographer who once lost all of his gear to theft as he slept just footsteps away in a small cramped tent while on an assignment in Mali.

He set out to create a tent for adventure motorcycle use that would include plenty of space and a garage that would offer weather and theft protection for a fully loaded motorcycle with headroom of 6.4 ft or 195 cm.

He named his new design the Atacama after the Chilean desert of the same name. The tent is made from hardwearing 75D 190T/P with a polyester 70D 190T 10000mm floor, and a coated ripstop polyester 68D 210T 4000mm rainfly with Mesh B3 mosquito netting.

The tent is held up with a series of 7001 T6 aluminum poles, when erected it measures in at 8.5 feet wide and 16.25 feet long, with a sleeping vestibule that is 7.6 ft by 7.9 ft in size. The garage vestibule is 8.3 ft long by 3 ft wide and it has 6.4 inches headroom.

Above Video: This short video shows you how to set up the Redverz Atacama Expedition Motorcycle Tent, as you can see it’s a quick process despite the larger size of the tent.

There is also an additional vestibule that can be used for your clothing, panniers, or equipment to keep them out of the weather and away from prying eyes, it measures in at 5.1 ft by 3.8 ft.

The sleeping vestibule of the tent can accommodate up to three adults though generally you only have a maximum of two at a time on a motorcycle. You can buy the Redverz Atacama Expedition Motorcycle Tent direct from Redverz on their website for $599 USD at the time of writing, down from the usual $699 USD MSRP.

The tent comes with a two year warranty against manufacturing defects and it packs down into a bag that measures 21″ x 10″ and weighs 14 lbs, which works out to approximately 6.3 kgs. If you’d like to read more or buy your own you can visit the store listing on Redverz here.

Images courtesy of Redverz