This is the Autodromo Group B Rallysport Chronograph, it was made in collaboration with world-famous watch site Hodinkee and just 100 examples of each colorway will be offered for sale.

Autodromo is a relatively new watchmaker, having been founded in 2011, but in the last 13 years they’ve had an outsized impact on the automotive world, particularly the vintage and modern classic car sectors.

Autodromo was founded by Bradley Price in New York City, the idea was first conceived in 2008, with the first watches being sold to customers in 2011. Price studied Industrial Design and the History of Art at the University of Michigan before moving to NYC and working as an industrial designer.

He had long been a fan of classic cars, with early childhood memories of being perched on the central tunnel of an Austin-Healey as it motored around. Living in NYC, personal cars were an unaffordable luxury for a number of years, but Price eventually found himself a tidy Alfa Romeo GTV6 that he would use for adventures around the Hudson Valley.

It would be this GTV6 and the impeccable styling of its gauges that would change the trajectory of his life. One day he realized the styling of the gauges would make a great watch face – one thing led to another, and Autodromo was born.

The first Autodromo watch designs went viral, filling a void for stylish racing-inspired watches that were affordable to almost everyone. Other designs soon followed, and before long Price had established one of the best-known automotive watch companies in the burgeoning world of modern microbrands.

The Autodromo Group B Rallysport Chronograph

As mentioned in the introduction, the Autodromo Group B Rallysport Chronograph is a collaborative effort with Hodinkee, it’s based on the pre-existing Group B family of Autodromo designs, but features three additional subdials for additional functionality.

The watch comes in three colorways, but all are identical mechanically, with power provided by the highly-regarded Sellita SW510 manual wind movement from Switzerland. This movement has 23 jewels, a 60 hour power reserve, and a cam-operated chronograph function.

It has a bi-metallic titanium and stainless steel case, with a stainless steel integrated bracelet with a hidden butterfly clasp, and a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. Each Autodromo watch comes with a two year warranty, free worldwide shipping, and a guarantee of no additional charges upon delivery, like taxes or duties.

