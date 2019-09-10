Yorktown™ Quick Detach Tool Roll – Made In The USA Reading time: about 1 minute. American

The Yorktown™ Quick Detach Tool Roll was developed to suit the needs of everyone from professional mechanics to home garage tinkerers and everyone in between. It features one primary tool roll, with four detachable pockets that attach to the outside, allowing you to expand or contract the size of the roll as required.

The primary tool roll has an 11 wrench slot organizer and 7 multi-purpose tool slots, there’s also a zippered pouch at the top for loose items like electrical wire, tape, fuses etc etc.

The four detachable pockets can be used individually or all together, and filled with whatever tools you most need on you, like socket sets, screwdrivers, Allen keys, or specialist tools specific to your vehicle.

The Yorktown™ Quick Detach Tool Roll is suitable for use by both car and motorcycle owners, as well as truck, boat, and ATV owners due to the fact you can simply fill it with your pre-existing tools and match it to your own application.

Each tool roll is made in the USA from long-lasting 1000D Cordura, it uses YKK USA made zippers, and it has two carrying handles secured by precision tack. The smallest wrench slot is 5.5″ x 1.375″ and the largest is 8.875″ x 2.375″, you can choose from colors including coyote, black, red, orange, chartreuse, and Multicam®.

Each Yorktown™ tool roll comes with a lifetime warranty, and there are a range of videos on the official website showing owners how to best equip and use their tool rolls.

