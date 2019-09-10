Yorktown™ Quick Detach Tool Roll – Made In The USA

The Yorktown™ Quick Detach Tool Roll was developed to suit the needs of everyone from professional mechanics to home garage tinkerers and everyone in between. It features one primary tool roll, with four detachable pockets that attach to the outside, allowing you to expand or contract the size of the roll as required.
The primary tool roll has an 11 wrench slot organizer and 7 multi-purpose tool slots, there’s also a zippered pouch at the top for loose items like electrical wire, tape, fuses etc etc.
The four detachable pockets can be used individually or all together, and filled with whatever tools you most need on you, like socket sets, screwdrivers, Allen keys, or specialist tools specific to your vehicle.
The Yorktown™ Quick Detach Tool Roll is suitable for use by both car and motorcycle owners, as well as truck, boat, and ATV owners due to the fact you can simply fill it with your pre-existing tools and match it to your own application.
Each tool roll is made in the USA from long-lasting 1000D Cordura, it uses YKK USA made zippers, and it has two carrying handles secured by precision tack. The smallest wrench slot is 5.5″ x 1.375″ and the largest is 8.875″ x 2.375″, you can choose from colors including coyote, black, red, orange, chartreuse, and Multicam®.
Each Yorktown™ tool roll comes with a lifetime warranty, and there are a range of videos on the official website showing owners how to best equip and use their tool rolls.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This highly unusual 1933 Chevrolet custom car is thought to be the first complete car built to a design by Alex Tremulis, the legendary American car designer who would go on to design vehicles as varied as the Tucker 48, the Ford X-2000, the Subaru Brat, and even the Boeing X-20 Dyna-Soar – a reusable…
The Lockheed 12 is probably best known as the beautiful art deco airliner waiting for Ingrid Bergman at the end of the Casablanca, it was also used in the 2009 movie Earhart due to its visual similarity to the Lockheed Electra 10 flown by Amelia Earhart in her ill-fated round-the-world flight attempt. The Lockheed 12 is fitted…
Once Upon A Wheel is Paul Newman’s iconic 1971 racing documentary, it’s a fascinating window into the period and it includes appearances by the likes of James Garner, Kirk Douglas, Mario Andretti, Stirling Moss, John Surtees, Richard Petty, Jackie Stewart, Hugh Downs, Dick Smothers, Dean Martin, Denny Hulme, Cesar Romero, Al Unser, Jackie Oliver, Pedro Rodriguez,…
When the 2000 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra R debuted it was both the fastest and most technologically advanced production Mustang ever built. The 2000 Cobra R had independent front and rear suspension, race ready brakes, a Tremec T-56 6-speed gearbox, and a DOHC 32-valve V8 fitted with alloy heads that would eventually find their way…
The original Petromax lantern was designed in 1910 in Germany by Max Graetz, the name of the lantern is a combination of “petrol” and “Max” a reference to its fuel source and its creator. Graetz developed the lantern based on principles that were already well-understood at the time, he differentiated his lantern from its competitors by…
This Road Runner was the 1971 NASCAR Grand National championship winning car driven by “The King” Richard Petty, interestingly it was also the last stock car to win a NASCAR Grand National championship using a production-based body and engine. Historically this car is one of the most important American racing cars of its era, not…