This is the Atech Innovation Multitool Pen, it includes nine different functions including a box cutter, spirit level, mini flat-head screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, metric and inch ruler, file, touchscreen stylus, bottle opener, and of course, a ballpoint pen.

Many of us carry pens everyday and so the team at Atech Innovation decided to add a series of additional functions, choosing things we often need to have at hand – like the box cutter that can be used for opening packages and letters, as well as rulers, and screwdrivers.

Each Atech Innovation Multitool Pen is made from both stainless steel and aluminum, and importantly they remain 100% TSA-compliant for travel. Pens are an essential item when traveling due to the sheer number of documents that need to be filled in on international trips, including arrival and departure forms, visa documents, and travel health declarations.

The ballpoint pen is user replaceable, and it’s extended and retracted by rotating the barrel of the pen. Unscrewing the main barrel and removing the writing end allows you to turn it around and use the soft touchscreen stylus that’s on the opposite end of the ball point shaft.

Inside the barrel is also where you’ll find both the flathead and Phillips screwdrivers. On the side of the pen you’ll find the spirit level, file, and the pocket clip, as well as the bottle opener. The rear end of the pen has the box cutter, and rotating the pen around you’ll find both the metric and imperial rulers.

The Multitool Pen is designed to fit neatly into a pocket, bag, or glove compartment, measuring in at 6½” long x ½” wide. It’s currently retailing on Huckberry for $24 USD, down from the original MSRP of $30 USD, and it comes with free U.S. returns and a best price guarantee.

Visit The Store