Sturdy Brothers Overlanding Car Kit Tool Roll – Made In The USA

The Sturdy Brothers Overlanding Car Kit Tool Roll is handmade in Georgia, USA from waxed canvas, full grain buffalo leather, copper, and brass. Its design is loosely based on the original Toyota Land Cruiser 100 Series factory tool roll, with a series of changes to make it suitable for any car, truck, or 4×4.
The main chassis of the tool roll is heavy duty waxed canvas with a thick buffalo leather spine and handle – attached with solid copper rivets. There are twin leather straps to keep it firmly fastened, with brass studs and a series of holes allowing the roll to be expanded or contracted depending on your needs.
Inside you’ll find two 3 1/2 x 5 inch pockets, four 1 1/4 x 5 inch pockets, and one large 5 1/2 x 17 inch pocket opening. When unrolled it measures in at 16 1/2 x 18 inches, and when rolled up it’s a great size to fit in the trunk or under a seat.
Each Overlanding Car Kit Tool Roll comes empty of course, allowing you to populate it with the tools of your choice. Different vehicles require different tools, and most vehicle owners already have the tools they need for their car or truck on hand. Along with tools it’s a good idea to carry additional items like electrical tape, electrical wiring and connectors, fuses, light bulbs, and other common use items.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Feldon Shelter Co. is a New Zealand based company that designs and builds some of the best rooftop tents in the world. The Crow’s Nest is their most affordable offering, it’s a two-person rooftop tent designed to be exceedingly tough, and exceptionally user-friendly. Each Crow’s Nest tent can sleep two adults up to 7…
The Spidi Defender Armor vest has become almost a de facto choice for riders who want an additional layer of protection under their jacket and above their base layer. Spidi designed the vest to be exceptionally low-profile, yet to still pass CE certification (level 2 on the back and level 1 on the front), thanks…
The Racing Scene is a 1969 film presented by James Garner, interestingly it’s a personal favorite of Quentin Tarantino who showcased it at the New Beverly Theater in Los Angeles alongside the Steve McQueen classic Le Mans. The film covers a wide array of different racing series and formats including sports car racing at the…
The Courant Catch: 3 is a next generation wireless charger that’s faster-to-full than a standard wired charger by 30 minutes (180 minutes to full vs 210 with the iPhone USB cable). Whereas the majority of wireless chargers on the market are black plastic, the Courant Catch: 3 has a full aluminum frame with a premium…
With an estimated hammer price of just $20,000 to $25,000 USD, this Shelby Aurora V8 Can-Am prototype is possibly one of the best value four-wheeled propositions we’ve seen come up for auction in recent memory. The Shelby Can-Am Series The Shelby Can-Am is a car that was developed in 1989 for a single-make racing series…
The Goldtop Short Bobber Motorcycle Gloves are made in England using traditional materials and techniques, including 1.0mm hand-waxed Aniline cowhide leather and 5 strand cotton thread stitching throughout. The Goldtop Company Goldtop is a name many modern motorcyclists aren’t familiar with, but their fathers and grandfathers probably are – the company was founded in 1951 and…