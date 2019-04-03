Sturdy Brothers Overlanding Car Kit Tool Roll – Made In The USA Reading time: about 1 minute. American

Gear

Tools

The Sturdy Brothers Overlanding Car Kit Tool Roll is handmade in Georgia, USA from waxed canvas, full grain buffalo leather, copper, and brass. Its design is loosely based on the original Toyota Land Cruiser 100 Series factory tool roll, with a series of changes to make it suitable for any car, truck, or 4×4.

The main chassis of the tool roll is heavy duty waxed canvas with a thick buffalo leather spine and handle – attached with solid copper rivets. There are twin leather straps to keep it firmly fastened, with brass studs and a series of holes allowing the roll to be expanded or contracted depending on your needs.

Inside you’ll find two 3 1/2 x 5 inch pockets, four 1 1/4 x 5 inch pockets, and one large 5 1/2 x 17 inch pocket opening. When unrolled it measures in at 16 1/2 x 18 inches, and when rolled up it’s a great size to fit in the trunk or under a seat.

Each Overlanding Car Kit Tool Roll comes empty of course, allowing you to populate it with the tools of your choice. Different vehicles require different tools, and most vehicle owners already have the tools they need for their car or truck on hand. Along with tools it’s a good idea to carry additional items like electrical tape, electrical wiring and connectors, fuses, light bulbs, and other common use items.

Visit the Store