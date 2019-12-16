The Winter Road Driving Gloves By The Outlierman

These are the new Winter Road driving gloves by The Outlierman, as the name suggests they’re designed for winter driving when the mercury drops and your hands need a little additional insulation against the elements – particularly in a convertible.
Each pair is made from perforated Nappa lambskin leather with a perforated suede back for breathability, and a 100% cashmere lining for both warmth and all-day comfort. The closure is by leather strap and press stud, ensuring that they’ll stay on even when you’re blasting up the Stelvio Pass in your 250 GT SWB.
As with all of the driving gloves made by The Outlierman these are 100% made in Italy to a traditional design using traditional techniques, and they come in a bespoke leather pouch perfectly sized to fit in your car’s glove compartment.
Although driving gloves have largely fallen out of favour with modern drivers in modern cars, they’re still indispensable if you drive a classic car with no power steering and a wooden steering wheel.
A couple of hours (or more) of intensive driving in vintage cars like this can leave you with blisters, which is why driving gloves were so popular with racing and performance drivers in years gone by.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This all purpose blinker fluid by Dime City Cycles is an absolutely essential item for any home mechanic to have on hand. Startlingly, most motorists don’t even know how to check their blinker fluid levels, let alone top them up correctly. All modern cars (with the exception of BMWs and Porsche Cayennes of course) have…
The James Brand Ellis folding knife is one of the most popular pocket knives from the Portland, Oregon based company. Only three materials are used when making the Ellis: steel, aluminum, and bronze. There’s no plastic, and nothing is used that won’t stand up to frequent use by multiple generations of the same family. The…
This is Ayrton Senna’s Lotus 98T steering wheel from the 1986 Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix, it’s likely that it carried some sentimental value for him as he took pole position and a 2nd place finish at his home race with it. The current owner of the steering wheel, Michel Royer, was an engineer…
This article was written by Paul Brace, a life-long bike enthusiast with a background in professional engineering and restoration, including the design and construction of the Eagle E-Type Speedster. I was looking for a lovely 916 for years but ‘the one’ never turned up. I would have been very happy with an exceptional standard 916…
The original Petromax lantern was designed in 1910 in Germany by Max Graetz, the name of the lantern is a combination of “petrol” and “Max” a reference to its fuel source and its creator. Graetz developed the lantern based on principles that were already well-understood at the time, he differentiated his lantern from its competitors by…
This is the Don’t Think Twice wool strapback cap by the team at The Ampal Creative, it was made as a tribute to a late-great-friend of theirs named Wills “Wiley” – an avid surfer who once famously rode a moped across the island of Lombok in Indonesia for 17 hours fuelled by little more than…