These Heritage driving gloves by The Outlierman were designed in the exact style of gentleman’s driving gloves from the 1950s and earlier.

Back when racing cars at events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans had wood-rimmed steering wheels (with no power assist) driving gloves were essential, after an hour or two of racing driver’s hands would be heavily blistered if it wasn’t for a sturdy pair of lambskin gloves.

Stringback gloves like this were popular with drivers like Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio when competing in warmer climates. The lambskin front protects your hands from the wheel and the 100% cotton crochet back is breathable, keeping your hands cool and dry.

These gloves by The Outlierman are made in Italy by Italian craftsmen using many traditional techniques, and time-tested materials. Each pair has a red Nappa lambskin front with a cotton crochet back, and there’s a snap stud on the wrist to help keep them secure.

Each pair of gloves comes in its own leather carry case, perfectly sized to fit in your glove compartment. Glove sizing ranges from 7.5 to 9 and there’s a convenient sizing chart on the website allowing you to measure your own hands and choose the right size first time.

