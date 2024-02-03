This is the Edison Light Stick from the team at Barebones, it’s a small, handheld miniature lantern with an LED rope coil that casts a warm amber glow for as long as 45 hours on a single charge.

The Edison Light Stick also has an LED flashlight in the top, providing a brighter, more directional light when you need it. Both lights work off the internal lithium-ion battery, which is rechargeable via a discreet USB-C port.

Barebones was founded by Robert Workman in 2012 as a philanthropic endeavor, the company’s first product was a state-of-the-art emergency shelter that was then provided in significant numbers to underprivileged communities and used extensively disaster recovery efforts around the world.

Perhaps most notably, 97 of these shelters were set up in Nepal and given electrical power via a GoalZero series of solar panel and battery system units. These shelters are used across the country as maternal health clinics for women in rural areas, providing them with professional midwives and vastly improved standards of care.

Barebones has since grown from only making shelters to making a wide range of gear and equipment, much of it intended for use in the great outdoors. They’re producing everything from fire pits and skillets to machetes, felling axes, bags, lanterns, knives, and more.

The Edison Light Stick

The Edison Light Stick is one of the company’s newer offerings, it’s designed to be very compact and lightweight, meaning it’s suitable for hikers and campers – even those with a close eye on total pack weight.

The light measures in at 4¼” x 1¾” x 1¾” and it’s made from brass, copper, leather, with a clear plastic shield around the central light source. The internal lithium-ion battery takes between 4 and 5 hours to full charge via a USB-C cable, it then provides up to 80 hours of light from the flashlight located at the top, or 45 hours from the main lantern.

Each Edison Light Stick costs $75 USD, it’s being offered by the outfitting company Huckberry with a best price guarantee, and Barebones offer a two-year limited warranty.

