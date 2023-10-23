This is the new Schott Perfecto® Horween Chromexcel steerhide motorcycle jacket, it’s the fabled New York jacket maker’s latest limited edition series based on the classic Perfecto® architecture.

Irving Schott designed and produced the first Schott Perfecto® back in 1928, the company claims that it’s the first production leather motorcycle jacket, with most others having been waxed canvas prior to this.

During World War II, Schott NYC was one of the companies that shifted their production over to manufacturing bomber and aircrew jackets for the United States Army Air Forces. After the war they returned to Perfecto® production, and in 1950 an event took place that would forever change the company’s fortunes.

That event in 1950 was a film called “The Wild One” starring Marlon Brando, it was a film about motorcycle outlaws and importantly for Schott, Brando was wearing a black leather Perfecto® jacket for most of the movie. This made the jacket an icon overnight, sales boomed, and the Perfecto® had a permanent place in history.

You may have come across Horween Chromexcel leather before, it’s been made by the Horween Leather Company based in Chicago, Illinois since 1905. One of the defining characteristics of Chromexcel is the way it’s tanned – the leather undergoes a combination of vegetable and chrome tanning (hence the name “Chromexcel”).

After tanning, it’s hot-stuffed with a proprietary blend of oils and waxes resulting in a smooth and slightly shiny surface, which feels soft to the touch. The reason oils and waxes are impregnated into the leather is twofold, it both keeps the leather from drying out, and it makes it highly water resistant. This makes it ideal for use in boots, belts, and jackets.

As the name suggests, the Schott Perfecto® Horween Chromexcel steerhide motorcycle jacket is made from Horween Chromexcel steerhide – steerhide being leather derived from the hide of a steer, male cattle known for producing a more durable and tough leather when compared to cowhide.

Interestingly, this is the first time Schott have used one of their pants belts in a jacket, most of their other jacket belts are actually half belts sewn into the side seams. They have included a strong snap under the belt buckle so it won’t swing around if you want to wear the jacket open, and the belt is removable if you want to wear it separately.

The jacket is available in sizes ranging from S up to 2XL.

