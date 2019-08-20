The Whiskey Will Do T-Shirt by Bridge & Burn Reading time: about 1 minute. American

The Whiskey Will Do t-shirt by Bridge & Burn is one of their more popular designs, probably because it carries a simple message that we can all relate to. Bridge & Burn is a Portland, Oregon based company that makes all of their t-shirts in San Francisco before printing them locally in Portland.

Company founder Erik Prowell strives to run Bridge & Burn ethically, donating 1% of sales to different charities on a quarterly basis, and sourcing their materials from factories with excellent working conditions.

The Whiskey Will Do tee comes in sizes from S through to XL, it’s made in the USA from a soft blend of 25% cotton, 50% polyester, 25% rayon, with a hemmed collar, sleeves, and waist. The color is a medium grey and the font is a simple black sans serif printed in a style similar to vintage athletic tees.

Bridge & Burn will be donating 1% of proceeds from this quarter to Portland YouthBuilders (PYB), an award-winning program of high school completion, college preparation, and vocational training for low-income youth who are motivated to finish high school and learn a trade.

PYB’s mission is to support young people who are committed to changing their lives to become self-sufficient, contributing members of the workforce and their community.

