This is the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket – you might recognize it if you watch the HBO series “The Last Of Us,” as it’s prominently worn by series star Pedro Pascal.

Jake Bronstein founded Flint and Tinder in 2012 with the laudable goal of bringing back high-quality apparel manufacturing to the United States. The company started small, but has now become a well-known brand, and the firm has remained true to its original goal of manufacturing its offerings in the USA.

History Speedrun: The Last Of Us

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic television series that first premiered on HBO in early 2023. The series is based on the popular 2013 video game of the same name that was developed by Naughty Dog, the TV series was co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, the original game’s writer and creative director.

The story is set in a future world where a fungal pandemic has devastated the entire global civilization. A mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus infects humans, turning them into aggressive, zombie-like creatures. Within a matter of months, society has collapsed. Cities are left in ruins, governments fall, and the few remaining people live under strict military rule or in lawless zones controlled by brutal factions.

At the center of the story is Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), a grizzled survivor with a painful past, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a teenage girl with a mysterious significance that sets her apart from everyone else, and might even make her the most important person left on earth.

The Last of Us follows their journey across what remains of the United States as they navigate hostile territory, dangerous survivors, and the ever-present threat of infection. I won’t go into too much detail here so as not to post any spoilers, the series has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is well-worth a watch.

The Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

The Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket has long been one of the American company’s staple offerings. It offers everyday wearability with an engineered-in toughness that means you’ll probably still be wearing it decades from now.

The jacket is made from weather-resistant waxed Martexin 7 oz sailcloth from New Jersey, ad it’s waxed on both sides of shell for warmth and insulation. It has a re-waxable exterior for a lifetime of water-resistance, and the body and sleeves are fully-lined with a soft, striped blanket lining for comfort.

It’s now available from the outfitters Huckberry with free US shipping, free US returns, a best price guarantee, and sizing from XS to 3XL with a sizing chart on the site. If you’d like to read more or get your own you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry + HBO