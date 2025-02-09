This is the Danner Mountain Light Boot, they’re made in the USA and the design has been slowly improved over the past 40+ years, without losing what made it special when it was first introduced.

The styling of the Mountain Light is unmistakable, particularly with the contrasting colored red laces. Hikers, campers, hunters, rangers, and other outdoors people. Modern versions of the boot, like the examples shown here, have waterproof Gore-Tex linings, lightweight Vibram® Kletterlift soles, and many other updated features.

Charles Danner + Danner Boots

Danner Boots was founded by Charles Danner in 1932 during the difficult early years of the Great Depression with a focus on making boots that were both affordable and long-lasting. The company initially started in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, a town known for its logging industry.

The company moved to Portland, Oregon in 1957, to supply boots for the region’s booming timber trade. This relocation was a significant milestone for the company, and it was followed by a significant period of growth.

Danner is still based in Portland today, and importantly, they still make many of their most popular boot lines locally in the United States – having resisted the industry trend of outsourcing jobs and thus not suffering the subsequent drop in quality that typically follows.

The Danner Mountain Light Boot

This is the Cascade Clovis Gore-Tex version of the Danner Mountain Light Boot design. Sizing ranges from 6.5 up to 13 US, and there are free returns on every order.

Each comes with a one-piece full-grain leather upper, a 100% waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex liner, two sets of laces (different colors), a Vibram® 148 Kletterlift outsole, and stitchdown construction which means that a new sole can be added when the first one wears down after years of use – vastly extending the boot’s lifespan.

These boots are individually made by hand in the Danner factory in Portland, Oregon, each comes with a 365 day warranty, and an MSRP of $440 USD. If you’d like to read more or get your own pair, you can visit the listing on the Danner store here.

Images courtesy of Danner