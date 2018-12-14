We Went Fast – Helmet Christmas Tree Ornament + Bottler Opener

The We Went Fast Christmas tree ornament doubles up as a bottle opener to ensure that it’s the only piece of Christmas decoration that you can actually use for the other 11 months of the year.
Each one is cut from 1/8″ stainless steel by legendary custom car and motorcycle builder Bryan Fuller using a water jet, in his Atlanta, Georgia workshop.
If you haven’t heard of them before, We Went Fast is a website dedicated to longform stories about wheel sports. Focused on profiles (past and present) untold tales and forgotten moments. It’s edited by veteran motorcycle journalist Brett Smith, and the brand recently launched a small run of products to help fund the creation of new stories in 2019 and beyond.
The team at We Went Fast call this the Fastivus Helmet Ornament, the name is a Seinfeld pun that’ll already have been noticed by those of you over 30 and possibly missed by everyone else.
Just 35 examples of the ornament were made, and at the time of writing there are only 29 left. They retail for $25 USD apiece over on the We Went Fast website, and you can hit the red buy now button below if you’d like to go get yourself one.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The new AGV X3000 Barry Sheene Helmet is a modern reissue of one of the most famous motorcycle helmets of all time – the one worn by British motorcycle racing legend Barry Sheene. Perhaps the major different between this helmet and the one worn by Barry Sheene is the fact that this one doesn’t have…
DeLorean: The Man, The Car, The People is a documentary by Carfection focussing on the history of one of the most fascinating, and shortest lived, car makers in history – The DeLorean Motor Company. The story of the DeLorean DMC-12 includes blockbuster Hollywood films, an FBI sting operation, private jets full of cocaine, the top…
Enzo Ferrari is reported to have called the Willys Jeep “the only true American sports car” – it was also one of very few things designed by a committee that turned out to be a success. This true American sports car, designed by a committee, was the American icon of the Second World War, the humble Jeep.
The My Medic First Aid Kit is an all-in-one solution for unexpected medical needs when you’re out off the beaten track. The kit measures in at a compact 4 inches x 6.75 inches x 7.75 inches, it’s made from weather resistant 1000 Denier ballistic nylon, and it’s approved by the National Tactical Officers Association (NOTA),…
The Fuel Day Of The Dead Rain Suit is one of those clever motorcycle gear concepts that I’m annoyed I didn’t come up with myself. Motorcycle Rain Suits Rain suits need no introduction, they’re typically thin outer garments that are waterproof and can be scrunched down into a very small pouch when not being worn….
Each kangaroo leather wallet by Tailfeather Goods is handmade by husband and wife duo Scottie and Natalia in Australia. Kangaroo leather is highly prized around the world for its incredible hardiness, it’s lighter and stronger than either cow or goat leather, it has 10x the tensile strength of cowhide and is 50% stronger than goatskin….