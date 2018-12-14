We Went Fast – Helmet Christmas Tree Ornament + Bottler Opener Reading time: about 1 minute. American

Gadgets

Gear

The We Went Fast Christmas tree ornament doubles up as a bottle opener to ensure that it’s the only piece of Christmas decoration that you can actually use for the other 11 months of the year.

Each one is cut from 1/8″ stainless steel by legendary custom car and motorcycle builder Bryan Fuller using a water jet, in his Atlanta, Georgia workshop.

If you haven’t heard of them before, We Went Fast is a website dedicated to longform stories about wheel sports. Focused on profiles (past and present) untold tales and forgotten moments. It’s edited by veteran motorcycle journalist Brett Smith, and the brand recently launched a small run of products to help fund the creation of new stories in 2019 and beyond.

The team at We Went Fast call this the Fastivus Helmet Ornament, the name is a Seinfeld pun that’ll already have been noticed by those of you over 30 and possibly missed by everyone else.

Just 35 examples of the ornament were made, and at the time of writing there are only 29 left. They retail for $25 USD apiece over on the We Went Fast website, and you can hit the red buy now button below if you’d like to go get yourself one.

