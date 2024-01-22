This is an original factory wind tunnel model used during the development of the Ferrari FXX-K Evo, it’s 1:2 scale, so 50% of the size off the final production car, and it’s now being offered for sale with a price guide going up to $350,000 USD.

Given the fact that the median US house price was $387,600 USD as of the end of 2023, there’s a decent chance that this model is worth more than the house you’re reading this in.

The Ferrari FXX-K was originally unveiled at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi in 2014. Much like the earlier cars in the Ferrari XX program, the earlier FXX and 599XX, the Ferrari FXX-K was not road legal, and the owner was not able to take the car home with them.

Instead, the car would remain in the possession of Ferrari who would also exclusively maintain it, it would then be made available to the owners for specific track day events at an additional cost. This may sound strange, but it’s not hard to understand the appeal of having a perfectly maintained Ferrari track car for the occasional weekend jaunt around a Formula 1 circuit.

In 2017 the FXX-K Evo was unveiled, this was a package of updates for the original car that could be bought by FXX-K owners and applied to their cars. It offered 23% more downforce than the earlier FXX-K and a remarkable 75% more than the LaFerrari.

Just 40 examples of the Ferrari FXX-K were built in total and today they remain highly collectible – though of course owners need to be content to leave the car in the care of Ferrari.

The Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Shown Here

The model you see here is the third example built during the final phase of development. It measures in at 1.1 meters wide x 2.6 meters long (110 cm x 260 cm, or approximately 3.61 feet x 8.53 feet).

Above Video: This is the Top Gear episode where Chris Harris gets his hands on a Ferrari FXX-K at a deserted Daytona Circuit. It’s well worth the watch.

It’s mounted on a baseplate for its use in the wind tunnel and the listing notes that it can be mounted on the floor or on the wall depending on your preference.

This model is now being offered for sale by RM Sotheby’s and it will roll across the auction block with them in Paris on the 31st of January with a price guide of $305,000 USD – $350,000 USD, and it’s being offered without a reserve. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images: Dirk de Jager ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s