This is the County Comm General Purpose Radio, it was designed to be an entirely modern handheld radio with understated retro styling, as well as full AM, FM, SW, USB, and LSB capabilities.

On their official website, CountyComm explains that they manufacture and sell select products to federal, state and local government agencies – excess inventories are then sold to the public.

The company’s core business is selling rugged wristwatches with tritium illumination, however they have expanded their product offerings more recently to include a slew of other heavy-duty equipment designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

The General Purpose Radio is one such product, it may look like a cell phone from the 1980s but inside it packs entirely modern technology as well as a mighty 27 inch stainless steel antenna for receiving stations at considerable distance.

It also has a removable, rechargeable BL-5C lithium battery, a 16 Ohm high-fidelity speaker, a fast auto-scan feature to find new stations, and a new extended FM frequency range of 64 – 108 MHz.

As mentioned further up it has AM, FM, SW, USB, and LSB capability, and you can program up to 850 station memories to find them again quickly later. The LCD screen has a backlight, the radio has a USB jack for recharging the battery, and an external AM antenna jack comes standard.

The volume and tuning controls are classic rotating dials located on the righthand side of the radio, the lower one is the volume and the upper allows you to manually scan for radio stations. You can also enter radio station frequencies by hand using the buttons if you prefer.

The County Comm General Purpose Radio is now being offered by Huckberry with free US shipping and free returns, as well as a best price guarantee at $99 USD.

