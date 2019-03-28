The USWE Scrambler 16 motorcycle backpack was developed from scratch to be the perfect day pack for riders, it’s firmly attached to the back with the patented No Dancing Monkey (NDM™) shoulder harness technology that somewhat resembles a parachute harness.
USWE is a Swedish company founded by a small team who wanted to redesign the everyday motorcycle backpack to better suit the unique demands placed on them by riders.
Most backpacks aren’t designed to travel at 80+ mph or handle varied weather conditions, the Scrambler 16 has minimal external flaps and straps for reduced wind flapping and a low profile design to stay out of the way.
Each zipper has a leather pull tab so you can operate them easily with gloves on and there’s an easy-access rear device compartment to store your phone, GPS, and other gadgets. The phone pocket is also water resistant, just in case you get caught in the rain.
The Scrambler 16 has USWE’s NDM™ or No Dancing Monkey strap design, it’s a patented, award-winning 4-point elastic strap system that can be worn firmly against the back with zero bouncing and it allows full freedom of movement for your arms.
The main chassis of the Scrambler 16 is canvas with leather details, it includes space for a hydration bladder (not included), there is 16 litres of cargo capacity, and there’s an internal key attachment clip and pocket.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Roland Sands Design Fresno Riding Shoe is a motorcycle boot designed for everyday use – both on and off your bike. While it’s not recommended to ride a motorcycle in regular shoes, the Fresno is no ordinary shoe. It was designed from a blank slate specifically for motorcyclists, with a reinforced heel cup, ankle…
The Fliteboard The Fliteboard is a personal electric hydrofoil, or eFoil, designed to take riders at speeds of up to 40km/h on journeys of up to 25 km/h. As a point of reference, the average speed a wakeboarder travels at is approximately 27 km/h, and a water-skier might travel at speeds of 35-40 km/h, so…
Pacto Racing Boots are hand-made by two artisans who sit side-by-side in a small workshop in Costa Rica – one of them cuts and stitches the leather, and the other cuts and mounts to the soles. The boots themselves were very carefully designed in the style of the original racing driver boots from the mid-20th…
Professional and gentleman racing drivers have been wearing driving gloves since the early days of motorsport. The reason that gloves are so important is that being a racing driver is an altogether more vigorous activity than casually driving yourself to work in the morning, hands get blisters after an hour or two (or more) behind…
Every now and then I like to feature something slightly ridiculous, and the Ka-Bar Tactical Military Spork definitely fits the bill. Although there’s clearly humor to be had with anything called a tactical spork, it does actually look kind of useful as a cheap ($13~), lightweight cutlery option for when you’re out in the wild….
We Went Fast is a website dedicated to stories and photography of motor racing, oftentimes motocross and other forms of off-road, two-wheeled competition. The site is run by Brett Smith, himself a former MX racer, who realized one day whilst talking to his old racing buddies that they each had troves of photographs and stories…