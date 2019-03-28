USWE Scrambler 16 Motorcycle Backpack Reading time: about 1 minute. Bags

Gear

The USWE Scrambler 16 motorcycle backpack was developed from scratch to be the perfect day pack for riders, it’s firmly attached to the back with the patented No Dancing Monkey (NDM™) shoulder harness technology that somewhat resembles a parachute harness.

USWE is a Swedish company founded by a small team who wanted to redesign the everyday motorcycle backpack to better suit the unique demands placed on them by riders.

Most backpacks aren’t designed to travel at 80+ mph or handle varied weather conditions, the Scrambler 16 has minimal external flaps and straps for reduced wind flapping and a low profile design to stay out of the way.

Each zipper has a leather pull tab so you can operate them easily with gloves on and there’s an easy-access rear device compartment to store your phone, GPS, and other gadgets. The phone pocket is also water resistant, just in case you get caught in the rain.

The Scrambler 16 has USWE’s NDM™ or No Dancing Monkey strap design, it’s a patented, award-winning 4-point elastic strap system that can be worn firmly against the back with zero bouncing and it allows full freedom of movement for your arms.

The main chassis of the Scrambler 16 is canvas with leather details, it includes space for a hydration bladder (not included), there is 16 litres of cargo capacity, and there’s an internal key attachment clip and pocket.

Visit the Store