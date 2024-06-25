This is the Goal Zero Nomad 10 solar panel set, it consists of two panels that generate 10 watts to charge devices on the go, it can be folded together like a book for easy travel.

Portable solar arrays like this have become increasingly common with overlanders, campers, hikers, rangers, hunters, and others who spend prolonged time in the great outdoors. It offers a simple way of charging devices like smartphones, GPS units, laptops, flashlights, and more – only requiring time and sunlight.

Goal Zero was founded in 2009 by Robert Workman, some of the company’s first products were solar panels with batteries and LED lights that were given to remote communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, allowing villagers to have their own source of power and light for the first time.

At the time, the market for small, portable solar panels was minimal – but it showed great promise for growth. Hikers and campers don’t have the option of carrying generators with them, but with the increasing reliance people have on GPS, smartphones, etc there was an ever growing demand for power when in the wilderness.

The Goal Zero Nomad 10 Solar Panel Set

This is the most compact, and most affordable, solar panel set from Goal Zero. It’s called the Goal Zero Nomad 10 and it consists of two panels joined in the middle, combined they output 10 watts and 5 volts, and there is an integrated USB port for charging your devices.

On the back the Goal Zero Nomad 10 has a built-in kickstand that clicks into place at multiple angles, this allows you to aim the panels directly at the sun for optimal power generation, and to adjust the angles of the panels as the sun slowly moves across the sky.

For obvious reasons this solar panel set is waterproof, so it can be left out in the rain with no issues. When unfolded it measures in at 9.5″ x 14.5″ x 0.75″ (24.1 x 36.8 x 1.9 cm) and when folded for transport it measures 9.5″ x 7.2″ x 1.25″ (24.1 x 18.4 x 3.2 cm) with a total weight of just 1.12 lbs (0.51 kg).

The Nomad 10 comes with the Goal Zero one year warranty and it retails for $99.95 USD, and it was developed by a US-based team with over 50 years combined experience with solar energy.

